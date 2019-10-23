Swim England Inducts First Hall Of Fame Class

Swim England has announced the first 26 members of its inaugural Hall of Fame class. Comprised of athletes, coaches, officials, and volunteers, the members were celebrated earlier this month as part of Swim England’s 150th-anniversary festivities.

21 inductees are being honored posthumously, while the remaining 5 include swimmers Sharron Davies, Duncan Goodhew, Steve Parry, as well as synchronized swimmer Jenny Gray and volunteer Alan Donland.

Jane Nickerson, Swim England CEO said: “In our 150th anniversary year, we’re delighted to reveal the names of the first people to be inducted into our Hall of Fame.

“There were many wonderful nominations submitted and it was extremely hard to narrow it down to those who we’ve included so far.

“Although many of those honoured this time are sadly no longer with us, the pioneering role they played in helping to develop our sports or the success they had as coaches and athletes should never be forgotten.

“We applaud them for their dedication to swimming, diving, synchronised swimming and water polo and hope they act as an inspiration to others.

“We look forward to building on these initial entrants into the Hall of Fame over the years to come.”

A full list of inductees with associated biographical information can be found here.