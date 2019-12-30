Swim Coaches Base Podcast Open Vault – Day 5

The Swim Coaches Base Podcast, powered by RITTER, is quickly approaching 300 episodes. But many of the episodes from years’ past aren’t available prior to ones released this past year.

Each day, for the remaining days of 2019, RITTER Sports Performance will be releasing episodes from the vault. These will only be available until the end of the year and will be found exclusively on Apple Podcasts.

There are many great coaches that you may not have even realized were previously on the Swim Coaches Base Podcast.

Here’s are just some of the guests that are now available:

Mel Stewart Jr. aka Gold Medal Mel Stewart , won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel’s best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, and USA Swimming. Mel has also worked as an Olympic analyst for ABC, NBC, EPSN, FOX SPORTS and TBS. Stewart is the co-founder and publisher of the swimming news website, SwimSwam.com, and a producer-director of commercials through his company, Gold Medal Media, LLC. In addition, he is currently an ambassador to the USA Swimming Foundation.

Stay tuned for more episodes of the Swim Coaches Base Podcast to be released on Apple Podcasts.