Swim Across America Welcomes Two New Board Members: Harry Wilcox and Tim Buttigieg

Courtesy: Swim Across America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., February 18, 2025 – Swim Across America, a national nonprofit dedicated to funding cancer research and patient programs through funds raised with charity swims, is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished leaders to its board of directors: Harry Wilcox, a life sciences entrepreneur, and Tim Buttigieg, a hospitality and real estate executive. Their extensive backgrounds in science, business, finance and community engagement will help advance Swim Across America’s mission and expand its impact.

Wilcox, based in Boston, has spent more than 30 years in executive leadership roles in the life sciences and financial sectors. His career includes positions with Exact Sciences, Cambridge NeuroScience, Charles River Ventures, BG Medicine, and YourBio Health Inc. Most recently, he served as general partner with Flagship Pioneering, a $14 billion life sciences company creation firm, where he oversaw financial operations and investments in biotechnology, health, and sustainability companies, including Seahorse Bioscience, Indigo Agriculture, and Novomer.

“My college roommate Jim Meehan and my wife, Patricia Hambrick, are both Swim Across America participants who introduced me to the organization,” Wilcox said. “I admire the approach Swim Across America takes in awarding grants that drive innovation in cancer research and detection. At this stage in my life, I’m excited to offer my time, experience, and resources to make a meaningful impact on the mission of helping innovate new treatments for cancer. I am delighted to join the board and work closely with leadership in accomplishing this goal.”

Buttigieg, based in New York City, has an extensive background in hospitality and real estate. His career includes roles with Brookfield Asset Management and previously PwC. Additionally, he chairs Swim Across America’s associate board, a group of emerging leaders dedicated to supporting the organization’s mission. Buttigieg has been involved with Swim Across America for more than a decade, starting as a participant and fundraiser in his teenage years.

“The impact of Swim Across America’s grants has benefited individuals I personally know,” Buttigieg said. “As my professional career has grown, I’ve wanted to give back more to this community, and leading the associate board has been an honor. I look forward to continuing my contributions as a member of the board of directors.”

Swim Across America CEO Rob Butcher welcomed both new board members, highlighting their expertise and dedication to the cause. “Harry has been a committed volunteer and supporter of Swim Across America, and his entrepreneur energy and relationships will help us make a bigger impact,” Butcher said. “Tim’s deep understanding of hospitality and customer experience aligns with our mission of offering best-in-class charity programs. His leadership of the associate board has brought in a new generation, and we are thrilled to have him join the board of directors.”

Swim Across America’s funding of the research and clinical trials for patients helped contribute to four FDA approved life-saving immunotherapy cancer treatments: Yervoy, Opdivo, Tecentriq and Keytruda. Swim Across America is also a grant funder of the successful clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering that was published in The New England Journal of Medicine and showed a 100 percent success rate in treating patients in a phase 2 clinical trial for advanced rectal cancer with dostarlimab, an immunotherapy treatment produced by GlaxoSmithKline. Swim Across America awards grants to more than 60 scientific projects each year and there are ten named Swim Across America Labs at major institutions including: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, John Hopkins Medicine Baltimore, Rush University Medical Center Chicago, Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center in Dallas, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York, Infusion Center at Nantucket Cottage Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and San Francisco, the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, The Swim Across America Pediatric Research Lab at Columbia University Medical Center New York, and at Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine.