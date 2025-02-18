Ouachita Baptist University Gains Distance Swimmer Eden LaTurno (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Primarily a freestyle specialist with strength in both mid-distance and distance events, Eden LaTurno has decided to continue her swimming career at Ouachita Baptist University, a Division II school in Arkansas, starting in the fall of 2025. LaTurno is from Texas, where she trains with the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Ouachita Baptist University! I want to thank God, my parents, my family, my coaches, and my friends, for supporting me all of these years and pushing me to become my best. Go Tigersharks!!”

LaTurno earned lifetime bests in both the 500 free and 1000 free at the 2024 OK KMS Pro-Am Classic (SCY) in December. She posted a time of 5:12.47 in the 500 free during prelims, qualifying for the ‘A’ final and finishing 7th overall with a time of 5:14.89. In the 1000 free, LaTurno placed 7th with a time of 10:39.65, after going out strong in the first 500 with a split of 5:15.47.

Earlier in April, LaTurno secured her best SCY times in the 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the 2024 NT LAC Season Opener. She placed 2nd in the 100 breast (1:15.95), 1st in the 100 fly (1:01.57), and 1st in the 200 IM (2:18.31).

In November 2023, LaTurno posted best times in the 50 free (25.35), 100 free (54.26), and 200 free (1:58.45) at the NT LAC Fall Classic (SCY). She reached the finals in the 100 free, finishing 28th overall.

Top SCY Times

100 Free – 54.26

200 Free – 1:58.45

500 Free – 5:12.47

1000 Free – 10:39.65

100 Fly – 1:01.57

Ouachita Baptist placed 4th out of five teams at the 2024 New South Championships, matching their placement from the previous season. LaTurno’s best 500 free time would have qualified her for the ‘A’ final at the championship.

Junior Keilee Holcomb posted the fastest 500 free time (5:05.08) for Ouachita Baptist last season, while sophomore Anna Phelps recorded the fastest 1000 free time (10:25.37) and 1650 free time (17:25.92).

LaTurno will join Alyson Beason, Mia Valentine, Aurora Ruiz, McKenzie Jones, Sophia LeMaire, and Kaitlyn Koenig as part of Ouachita Baptist’s 2025 recruiting class. Koenig also holds strong times in the 500 free (5:05.11) and 1000 free (10:37.84), while Ruiz has a solid time in the 500 free (5:12.64).

