Swim Across America Follow-up: Tara Friedman, Heather Rodriguez

SwimLabs was a sponsor of the inaugural Swim Across America – Denver event which raised over $200,000 for Children’s Hospital Colorado. A grand total of 250 swimmers, 16 Olympians, and countless volunteers helped make this first Denver swim a success.

The biggest individual fundraiser for the event was Tara Friedman, an employee of Children’s Hospital, who raised over $12,000 for her 5k swim. Tara’s accomplishment is even more remarkable given that she started swimming lessons less than two years ago, when her four-year-old son was taking lessons at SwimLabs.

Friedman said she knew her son had surpassed her swimming ability when she watched him swim from the lobby, and “I didn’t want anyone else to have to go with him into the deep end; I wanted to be part of the fun.” A fellow parent, overhearing her concern, told her that SwimLabs also offered adult lessons, and that she should sign up.

Her instructor for the first lesson – and for nearly two years of training after – was Heather Rodriguez. Rodriguez remembers talking about blowing bubbles at their first lesson, while Friedman remembers crying in the parking lot ahead of time.

