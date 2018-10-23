Relive Alabama Men’s Weekend Win Over Texas A&M (Race Videos)

TEXAS A&M VS. ALABAMA (MEN’S MEET)

October 20th, 2018

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Full results Final score: Alabama 162, Texas A&M 136



Alabama men won both relays and seven of 12 individual races against the Aggies Saturday to carry out the in-conference upset. Seniors Robert Howard (50 free and 200 free) and Laurent Bams (100 free and 100 breast), as well as junior Zane Waddell (100 fly and 100 back), won two individual events apiece and swam on the winning 200 medley and free relays.

For the Aggies, Benjamin Walker led the team with two wins (200 breast and 400 IM), while Shaine Casas (200 back), Mark Theall (200 fly), Felipe Rizzo (1650 free) each nabbed one of their own.

Check out the highlights below.

