FINA gibt World Cup Stopps 2019 bekannt

Die FINA hat die sieben Stopps der World Cup Wettkampfserie bereits jetzt bekannt gegeben.

In 2019 beginnt die Tour in Asien – in diesem Jahr endet sie dort.

An den Veranstaltungsorten hat sich nichts geändert:

Cluster 1 (Asien)

1. Tokio (JPN) – August 2-4

2. Peking (CHN) – August 8-10

3. Singapore (SGP) – August 15-17

Cluster 2 (Europa)

4. Eindhoven (NED) – September 27-29

5. Budapest (HUN) – Oktober 3-5

Cluster 3

6. Kasan (RUS) – November 1-3

7. Doha (QAT) – November 7-9

In 2018 findet die Tour auf der 50 m Bahn und 25 m Bahn statt bzw. hat stattgefunden. In Kasan und Doha traten die Athleten auf der Langbahn an, die anderen Stopps waren Kurzbahn-Events. Wie es in 2019 sein wird, ist noch nicht klar: Im Hinblick auf die Olympischen Spiele 2020 könnte jedoch die Entscheidung fallen, alle Wettbewerbe im 50-m-Format auszutragen. Somit könnten die Stopps des World Cups 2019 zur Qualifizierung für Olympia genutzt werden.

Auch in 2019 können die Schwimmer in beliebig vielen Events antreten, jedoch werden nur die drei besten Ergebnisse pro Stopp für die Gesamtwertung herangezogen – dies gilt nicht für die Einzelwertungen d.h. die Ergebnisse pro Event: Startet ein Schwimmer fünfmal und erreicht fünfmal das Podium, erhält er dafür auch das Preisgeld, jedoch fließen nur die drei besten Ergebnisse (nach FINA Punkten) in die Cluster- und Gesamtwertung ein.

Hier die FINA Pressemitteilung:

FINA is delighted to announce the dates and hosts of the 2019 FINA Swimming World Cup, an annual competition launched in 1979 which gathers the world’s swimming elite in a circuit crossing Asia and Europe.

The 31st edition will be split into seven experienced hosts and divided into three Clusters, including three legs in the first stage and two meets in the second and final Cluster. The prize money available for the 2019 edition reaches over US$ 2.5 million equally awarded between the genders.

The format of the 2019 FINA Swimming World Cup (length of the pool, number of events) will be discussed and finalised in Hangzhou (CHN), where the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) will take place from December 11-16, 2018.

The World Cup will get off the blocks in Tokyo (JPN), on August 2-4, immediately after the conclusion of the FINA World Championships 2019 in Gwangju (KOR).

The following weekend, from August 8-10, the swimmers will race in Beijing (CHN), a host that has welcomed the Series for many years, while Singapore will host the final stage of the first Cluster from August 15-17.



Eindhoven in the Netherlands will then take the relay from September 27-29 and Budapest (HUN), also host of the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in August 2019, is the chosen city for the final meet of Cluster #2 from October 3-5.

Finally the third and final Cluster of the 2019 World Cup will take place in Kazan (RUS) from November 1-3 and conclude in Doha (QAT) from November 7-9, as both cities have previously organised successful FINA World Championships and FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) respectively.

All meets will run across three days and swimmers are allowed to enter an unlimited number of individual events, however only the best 3 results will count toward the ranking/scoring. All events competed in a 50m-pool will be considered as qualifiers to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Russia’s Vladimir Morozov currently lead the provisional 2018 ranking with 204 and 208 points respectively.

You can follow the pool action LIVE on FINAtv and daily news reports are available on FINA website during competition.