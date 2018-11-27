Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom Nominated for Jerring Award for 7th Time

Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom has been once again nominated for the Radiosportens Jerringpriset – the country’s top fan-voted sports award. The award is presented by Radiosporten, who opens a vote to their radio audience to choose the country’s top athlete  of team of the year.

The honor has been given since 1979 and won by swimmers on 3 occasions: Therese Alshammer in 2010, and Sjostrom in 2014 and 2015.

This is Sjostrom’s 7th nomination for the award and 6th-consecutive nomination. She finished 5th in the voting in 2009 after setting a World Record and winning the World Championship at just 14-years old. After a hiatus, she was renominated in 2013 and has finished in the top 10 every year since.

Sjostrom’s Finish in Voting for the Jerringpriset Award:

  • 2009 – 5th place
  • 2013 – 4th place
  • 2014 – 1st place (35.1%)
  • 2015 – 1st place (37%)
  • 2016 – 3rd place (14%)
  • 2017 – 2nd place (30%)
  • 2018 – NOMINATED

In each of the last two years, Sjostrom has finished in the top 3, placing behind 46-year old Equestrian and two-time Olympic medalist Peder Fredricson.

Sjostrom is one of a handful of two-time winners of the award, all chasing legendary cross country skier and biathlete Magdalena Forsberg, who has 2 Olympic bronze medals and 6 World Championships to her name.

All Time Winners, Radiosportens Jerringpris

Winner Number of Awards
Magdalena Forsberg, cross-country skiing, biathlon 4
Sarah Sjöström, swimming 2
Pernilla Wiberg, alpine skiing 2
Peder Fredricson, horse show jumping 2
Ludmila Engquist, athletics 2
Ingemar Stenmark, alpine skiing 2
Gunde Svan, cross-country skiing 2
Annika Sörenstam, golf 2
Zlatan Ibrahimović, football 1
Torgny Mogren, cross-country skiing 1
Tony Rickardsson, speedway 1
Tomas Johansson, wrestling 1
Tomas Gustafson, speed skating 1
Therese Alshammar, swimming 1
Sweden national handball team 1
Sweden national football team 1
Susanna Kallur, athletics 1
Stefan Holm, athletics 1
Rolf-Göran Bengtsson, horse show jumping 1
Mats Wilander, tennis 1
Marie-Helene Westin, cross-country skiing 1
Lisa Nordén, triathlon 1
Jan Boklöv, ski jump 1
IFK Göteborg, football men 1
Henrik Stenson, golf 1
Helena Jonsson, biathlon 1
Charlotte Kalla, cross-country skiing 1
Carolina Klüft, athletics 1
Annichen Kringstad, orienteering 1

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!