Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom Nominated for Jerring Award for 7th Time

Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom has been once again nominated for the Radiosportens Jerringpriset – the country’s top fan-voted sports award. The award is presented by Radiosporten, who opens a vote to their radio audience to choose the country’s top athlete of team of the year.
The honor has been given since 1979 and won by swimmers on 3 occasions: Therese Alshammer in 2010, and Sjostrom in 2014 and 2015.
This is Sjostrom’s 7th nomination for the award and 6th-consecutive nomination. She finished 5th in the voting in 2009 after setting a World Record and winning the World Championship at just 14-years old. After a hiatus, she was renominated in 2013 and has finished in the top 10 every year since.
Sjostrom’s Finish in Voting for the Jerringpriset Award:
- 2009 – 5th place
- 2013 – 4th place
- 2014 – 1st place (35.1%)
- 2015 – 1st place (37%)
- 2016 – 3rd place (14%)
- 2017 – 2nd place (30%)
- 2018 – NOMINATED
In each of the last two years, Sjostrom has finished in the top 3, placing behind 46-year old Equestrian and two-time Olympic medalist Peder Fredricson.
Sjostrom is one of a handful of two-time winners of the award, all chasing legendary cross country skier and biathlete Magdalena Forsberg, who has 2 Olympic bronze medals and 6 World Championships to her name.
All Time Winners, Radiosportens Jerringpris
|Winner
|Number of Awards
|Magdalena Forsberg, cross-country skiing, biathlon
|4
|Sarah Sjöström, swimming
|2
|Pernilla Wiberg, alpine skiing
|2
|Peder Fredricson, horse show jumping
|2
|Ludmila Engquist, athletics
|2
|Ingemar Stenmark, alpine skiing
|2
|Gunde Svan, cross-country skiing
|2
|Annika Sörenstam, golf
|2
|Zlatan Ibrahimović, football
|1
|Torgny Mogren, cross-country skiing
|1
|Tony Rickardsson, speedway
|1
|Tomas Johansson, wrestling
|1
|Tomas Gustafson, speed skating
|1
|Therese Alshammar, swimming
|1
|Sweden national handball team
|1
|Sweden national football team
|1
|Susanna Kallur, athletics
|1
|Stefan Holm, athletics
|1
|Rolf-Göran Bengtsson, horse show jumping
|1
|Mats Wilander, tennis
|1
|Marie-Helene Westin, cross-country skiing
|1
|Lisa Nordén, triathlon
|1
|Jan Boklöv, ski jump
|1
|IFK Göteborg, football men
|1
|Henrik Stenson, golf
|1
|Helena Jonsson, biathlon
|1
|Charlotte Kalla, cross-country skiing
|1
|Carolina Klüft, athletics
|1
|Annichen Kringstad, orienteering
|1
