Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom Nominated for Jerring Award for 7th Time

Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom has been once again nominated for the Radiosportens Jerringpriset – the country’s top fan-voted sports award. The award is presented by Radiosporten, who opens a vote to their radio audience to choose the country’s top athlete of team of the year.

The honor has been given since 1979 and won by swimmers on 3 occasions: Therese Alshammer in 2010, and Sjostrom in 2014 and 2015.

This is Sjostrom’s 7th nomination for the award and 6th-consecutive nomination. She finished 5th in the voting in 2009 after setting a World Record and winning the World Championship at just 14-years old. After a hiatus, she was renominated in 2013 and has finished in the top 10 every year since.

Sjostrom’s Finish in Voting for the Jerringpriset Award:

2009 – 5th place

2013 – 4th place

2014 – 1st place (35.1%)

2015 – 1st place (37%)

2016 – 3rd place (14%)

2017 – 2nd place (30%)

2018 – NOMINATED

In each of the last two years, Sjostrom has finished in the top 3, placing behind 46-year old Equestrian and two-time Olympic medalist Peder Fredricson.

Sjostrom is one of a handful of two-time winners of the award, all chasing legendary cross country skier and biathlete Magdalena Forsberg, who has 2 Olympic bronze medals and 6 World Championships to her name.

All Time Winners, Radiosportens Jerringpris