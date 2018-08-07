Sushrut and Kenisha Emerge Champions at GMAAA Senior Meet 2018

Courtesy: Nilesh Shetty

Sushrut and Kenisha emerge Champions at GMAAA Senior and lower age group meet 2018.

Glenmark Aquatic Foundation Swimmer Sushut Kapse Won The Best Swimmer In The Mens Category By Winning 4 Golds And Setting 3 New Meet Records. Sushrut Won Gold In The 200 M ,400 M, 800m And 1500 M Freestyle Events. Other Notable Performances In The Men’s Category Included Shlok Gupta (MSP) Who Won 4 Gold Medals, Aaron Fernandes (GAF) Who Won 5 Medals And Dev Ambokar (GAF) .

Kenisha Gupta From Otters Club Won 4 Gold Medals Setting New Records In All Of Them. Trisha Kharkhanis (MSP) Won 3 Golds And 1 Silver Medal Clocking 2 Meet Recorfs In The Process. Group II Swimmers Kiara Bangera (GAF) And Ariaa Sheth (GAF) Performed Exceptionally Well To Win At The Senior Level.

Day 1 Records : GMAAA Seniors & Lower Age Group Swim Meet 2018

25 M. Free Style – Boys Under 6:KabirKhubchandani (Khar Gym) 00:17.96 [Previous Record:KaranJaising (Otters) (2003) 00:18.56] 800 M. Free Style – Men:SushrutKapse (GAF) 08:33.52 [Previous Record:SushrutKapse (GAF) (2017) 08:56.89] 50 M. Breast Stroke – Women:KareenaShankta (Forest Club) 00:35.14 [Previous Record:Monique Gandhi (Khar Gym) (2012) 00:36.06] 100 M. Breast Stroke – Women:KareenaShankta (Forest Club) 01:16.12 [Previous Record:Monique Gandhi (Khar Gym) (2012) 01:19.35] 200 M. Butterfly Stroke – Women: Trisha Karkhanis (MSP) 02:27.10 [Previous Record:AditiDhumatkar (Khar Gym) (2011) 02:27.60] 50 M. Free Style – Women:Kenisha Gupta (Otters) 00:27.41 [Previous Record:AvantikaChavan (Khar Gym) (2015) 00:27.62]

Day 2 Records : GMAAA Seniors & Lower Age Group Swim Meet 2018

400 M. Free Style – Men: Sushrut Kapse (GAF) 04:10.97 [Previous Record:Neel Roy (Khar Gym) (2017) 04:20.75] 1500 M. Free Style – Men: Sushrut Kapse (GAF) 16:19.79 [Previous Record:Sushrut Kapse (GAF) (2017) 17:14.55] 100 M. Back Stroke – Women: Trisha Karkhanis (MSP) 01:11.31 [Previous Record:Trisha Karkhanis (MSP) (2017) 01:11.98] 200 M. Breast Stroke – Women: Kareena Shankta (Forest Club) 02:45.30 [Previous Record:Aarti Patil (PSP) (2017) 02:55.56] 50 M. Butterfly Stroke – Women: Kenisha Gupta (Otters) 00:29.44 [Previous Record:Avantika Chavan (Khar Gym) (2013) 00:29.91] 100 M. Butterfly Stroke – Women: Trisha Karkhanis (MSP) 01:05.22 [Previous Record:Trisha Karkhanis (MSP) (2017) 01:05.98] 100 M. Free Style – Women: Kenisha Gupta (Otters) 00:59.73 [Previous Record:Aditi Dhumatkar (Khar Gym) (2013) 01:00.02] 200 M. Ind. Medley – Women: Kenisha Gupta (Otters) 02:31.90 [Previous Record:Rayna Saldanha (Otters) (2014) 02:35.59]

See Full Results:

1. Day 1

2. Day 2