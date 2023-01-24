Summer Stanfield Wins Three Events as Utah Speeds Past Washington State in Pac-12 Dual

UTAH vs WASHINGTON STATE (WOMEN’S DUAL)

January 20, 2023

Ute Natatorium, Salt Lake City, UT

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Utah – 156 Washington State – 99

Utah hosted Washington State over the weekend for a Pac-12 women’s dual meet. The Utes won the meet handily, scoring 156 points to Washington State’s 99.

Utah kicked things off with a win in the 400 medley relay. Norah Hay (55.79), Erin Palmer (1:04.11), Summer Stanfield (55.50), and Reagan Cathcart (50.57) teamed up for a 3:45.97. The Utes’ ‘B’ relay finished second, less than a second behind the ‘A’. On that team, Katie Hale (55.66), Hilja Schimmel (1:03.16), Harper Lehman (57.58), and Madeline Woznick (50.38) combined for a 3:46.78.

Five swimmers from those Utah relays would go on to win individual events on the days. Leading the way was Summer Stanfield, who was the lone triple event winner on the day. Stanfield first won the 200 free, clocking a 1:52.04. She then went on to win the 100 fly in 56.28, posting the fastest split in the field on both 50s. Stanfield then concluded her meet with a 2:04.58 to win the 200 IM by a huge margin. She got out to a big early lead on the first 100, then managed to expand her lead through the back half.

Norah Hay would go on to win the 200 back, swimming a 2:01.44. Hay pulled ahead on the third 50, expanding her lead through the final 50.

Katie Hale also went on to win an event, touching in 23.35 to win the 50 free. Similarly, Madeline Woznick took the 100 free in 52.20, establishing an early lead and holding it through the finish.

Hilja Schimmel ended up as the winner in the 100 breast, finishing in 1:03.91. Washington State’s Emily Lundgren had posted the fastest first 50 split in the field, but wasn’t as fast as Schimmel coming home, and ended up second at 1:04.40.

Another Ute, Lily Milner, won the 100 back, where she posted a 56.04, thanks in large part to a 28.40 on the second 50. Krystal Lieu won the 200 breast in 2:19.24, marking another Utah victory.

Though Utah won the majority of events, Washington State wasn’t without their bright spots. One such swimmer was Noelle Harvey, who swept the distance free events. In the 1000 free, Harvey kicked things off with a 10:25.95, pulling ahead of and away from the field on the back half of the race. Harvey then went on to win the 500 free, swimming a 5:03.96, winning the race by a wide margin.

Washington State’s Dori Hathazi won the 200 fly, swimming a 2:02.94. Hathazi took the race over on the second 50 and continued to pull away from the field through the rest of the race.

Washington State officially won the 200 free relay at the end of the meet, but Utah swam their relays exhibition (not for points) and actually clocked the fastest time in the event. WSU won with a 1:36.43, but Utah’s ‘A’ relay swam a 1:33.52 and their ‘B’ posted a 1:36.10.