Summer McIntosh Closes Out Post-Olympic Return to Racing With Bests In 100-Yard Back/Breast

2024 Sarasota Sharks Turkey Meet

November 15-17, 2024

Selby Aquatic Center, Sarasota, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Timed Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 SYS Turkey Meet”

Canadian Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh closed out the 2024 Sarasota Sharks Turkey Meet with two more personal bests in secondary events—the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. This meet marked the 18-year-old’s return to the competition pool after an incredible performance at the Paris Olympics, where she won gold in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM, along with a silver in the 400 freestyle.

She already swam a 2:08.86 to win the 200-yard breaststroke at the Turkey Meet in her first time officially swimming the event and picked up the win in the 500 freestyle (4:35.74).

Her final three events of the meet were the 100 fly, 100 backstroke, and 100 breaststroke. Like the 200 breaststroke, this meet marked her first time swimming the 100 backstroke in yards. She clocked 51.35 to win, splitting 24.94/26.41. Per USA Swimming’s records, that would put her 24th among American girls 17-18 in an off-event, discounting fellow Canadian Maggie MacNeil’s 51.31, which appears on the list.

McIntosh has raced the 100 backstroke in both SCM and LCM. Her SCM 100 backstroke best is 1:02.72 from January 2020, but her LCM 100 backstroke of 59.64 from February’s Southern Zone Senior Championships is a better indicator of her current backstroke prowess.

She then lowered her lifetime best in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming 1:01.40. That improves on the 1:04.11 she swam at this meet two years ago by 2.71 seconds. It’s unsurprising to see her lower this personal best given her success in the 200 breaststroke earlier in the meet. She split 1:01.91 on the first 100 of her 200 breaststroke, signaling that a drop was coming in the individual 100 breast.

McIntosh also swam 51.95 in the 100-yard fly, where her lifetime best is a 51.10 from the 2022 Winter Juniors – East Championships. She went five-for-five in event wins over the weekend at a meet designed for Winter Juniors and below members of the Sarasota Sharks and surrounding local clubs.

McIntosh is slated to race internationally next month at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.