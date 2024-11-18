North Carolina State Champion Eli Edmondson to Swim for USMA Beginning Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

North Carolina high school state champion Eli Edmondson is set to compete for the U.S. Military Academy in West Point starting next fall.

“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Military Academy at West Point. I want to thank God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates for supporting and encouraging me. I am grateful for this opportunity given by the West Point coaches. GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!”

A senior at Wayne Country Day School, Edmondson excels at butterfly, IM and freestyle and currently trains year-round with the YMCA of the Triangle Area in addition to competing for his school’s varsity team.

At the 2024 NCISAA Division 3 State Championship, Edmondson took home the title in the 100 fly. He won the race in a time of 51.27, successfully defending his title after winning last year. Edmondson was also the runner-up in the 200 free with a time of 1:43.46.

Edmondson competed at the YMCA Short Course National Championships back in April, where he posted several top performances. He posted a personal best time of 4:03.22 in the prelims of the 400 IM, which landed him a Futures cut, before placing 16th overall in the final. Edmondson also placed 12th in the 200 fly (1:51.69), 22nd in the 500 free (4:38.01) and 47th in the 100 fly (50.81 – SB).

His lifetime best times in the 100 fly and 200 fly were both posted at the 2023 YMCA Short Course National Championships, while his top times in the 200 free and 500 free came during the 30th Annual YOTA/Arena Capital Classic in 2023.

Best Times SCY

200 free – 1:43.34

500 free – 4:36.53

100 fly – 49.92

200 fly – 1:50.44

200 IM – 1:58.75

400 IM – 4:03.22

A Division I Mid-Major program, the USMA competes in the Patriot League. Last season’s Patriot League Championships saw Army take the runner-up spot behind Navy before sending one swimmer on to compete at the NCAA Division I Championship.

Based on the results from the 2024 Patriot League Championships, Edmondson would have qualified for finals in the 200 fly, 400 IM and 500 free, putting him in a strong position to make a splash right away.

Edmondson already has family ties to the Army, as his brother-in-law graduated from West Point and his brother is currently in his first year at the academy.

Joining Edmondson in the USMA’s class of 2029 so far are Reid Magner, Brandon Gear, Dylan Bonilla, Matt Fortson, Tanner Innis, Gavin Santoso and Lewis Esterly.

