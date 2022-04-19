Summer League Swimming Partners With American Swimming Coaches Association

Courtesy of Summer League Swimming, a SwimSwam partner.

Summer League Swimming, LLC (SLS) has teamed up with American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) to provide coach certification and training for summer and recreational swim coaches.

The mutually beneficial partnership will allow SLS to expand its coaching curriculum while offering ASCA members access to the many benefits offered through SLS, including positive summer league training and affordable and quality background checks.

The SLS Coach Certification Program

According to Mark Nedza, Executive Director of Summer League Swimming, “there are estimated to be over 30,000 summer league and recreational swim coaches who lead, coach and teach an estimated 3-4 million children who swim on summer and recreational swim teams each year.” The majority of coaches are high school and college students between 16-24 years of age who take on the role of swim coach each summer. These coaches provide training, guidance and leadership for children ranging from 5-18 years of age.

Summer League Swimming has developed a course for these coaches based on the Positive Coaching Alliance’s Double Goal Coaching curriculum. The course is unique because it is the only course of its kind that is designed specifically for swimming. The course also features United States Olympians; Gunnar Bentz, Olivia Smoliga, Nic Fink and Natalie Hinds.

ASCA To Expand, Strengthen Program With Expertise

It is the goal of the partnership to expand access to the Summer League coaches course while introducing more in-depth coaching and coaching techniques for those coaches who want to further their skills through ASCA’s Level 2 Stroke School.

All ASCA members will have discounted access to the SLS Coach Certification Course and access and availability to background checks and the Summer League In a Box package.

With ASCA on board, Summer League coaches interested in pursuing coaching as a career will be introduced to a plethora of support, services and courses provided by ASCA to launch their career.

ARE YOU STARTING A SUMMER LEAGUE?

Reach out to Summer League Swimming and let’s discuss what you need to start or rescue a swimming league/team—no matter where in the United States you’re located. Contact us today.

About Summer League Swimming

Summer League Swimming is the only organization with a comprehensive youth protection program to serve 3-4 million summer league and recreational swimmers, and our decades of experience provides unmatched quality.