Summer Juniors Qualifier Erik Petruzzi (2024) Commits to West Virginia

Lexington, North Carolina’s Erik Petruzzi is headed to Morgantown, West Virginia next fall, as he has committed to swim and study at West Virginia University.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at West Virginia University. I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone else who played a role in my swimming journey. A huge thank you to the WVU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity and go Mountaineers!! #countryroads ⛰️⛰️”

Petruzzi is a senior at Forsyth Country Day School. He swims year-round with Swim GSA and specializes mainly in breaststroke. At the 2024 North Carolina Independent Schools Division 2 State Championships, Petruzzi won the 100 breast (56.88) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:56.33).

A month later, he competed at the Southeastern Meet of Champions, where he won the 100 breast, placed 2nd in the 200 breast, and was 8th in the 200 IM. He picked up new PBs in the 100/200 breast (54.97/1:59.29).

Last summer, he notched PBs in the 100m breast (1:03.79) and 200m breast (2:21.58) at 2023 Summer Junior Nationals.

At West Virginia, where he will join fellow class of 2028 commits Anderson Church, Carter Kegle, Evan Wong, Joey Stebbins, Nick Lugo, Patton Graziano, and Zach Zornan Ferguson, Petruzzi would have been the 3rd-fastest 100 breaststroker on the roster last season. He will be part of a training group that will also include current Mountaineers Adam McDonald, Reilly Keaney, and Jake Young.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:59.29

100 breast – 54.97

