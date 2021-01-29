Summer Juniors Qualifier Corby Furrer Commits to Harvard for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Corby Furrer, a senior at Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas, has announced his intention to swim at Harvard University next fall.

“Excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Harvard!!! Big shout out to my family, friends, teachers, and coaches for helping me achieve my goals!”

Furrer swims for his high school, where he is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and for Nitro Swimming. He is a rangy freestyler with a particular affinity for the 200/500 and he also excels in the 100/200 fly. He swam the mid-distance free double at the 2020 Texas UIL 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships in his junior year, placing 2nd in the 200 free (1:38.25) and 3rd in the 500 free (4:30.29). He also led off the 4th-place 200 medley relay (23.48 backstroke) and anchored the 5th-place 400 free relay (44.30).

Furrer recently competed at 18&U Winter Championships hosted by Lakeside. He notched PBs in the 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly and picked up his first Summer Juniors cuts in both butterfly events. He placed 19th in the 50 free, 5th in the 100 free, 3rd in the 200 free, 7th in the 100 fly, and 4th in the 200 fly. He earned his best 500 free and 100 back times last December at 2019 Winter Juniors West. There, he competed in the 50/100/200/500 free and 100 back and finaled in the 200 free (11th) and 500 free (19th).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.81

100 free – 44.74

200 free – 1:37.67

500 free – 4:26.42

100 fly – 48.95

200 fly – 1:47.86

100 back – 50.36

Furrer’s best times would have scored for the Crimson at the 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships in the B finals of the 100 fly and 200 fly and the C finals of the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free. He will join the Harvard class of 2025 with verbal commits Harris Durham, Jonathan Novinski, and Matthew Chung.

