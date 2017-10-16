Suburban League Relay Meet – T-Shirt Relay World Record

Press Release courtesy of Shawn Smith

The Suburban League Relay Meet hosted the Ft Collins Area Swim Team, Highlands Ranch Aquatics, and the University of Denver Hilltoppers. The relay meet is an annual event that provides a preview of the season, and some fun at the same time. The Hilltoppers took the team title, but all three teams shared the stage. On the senior level, the FAST women, led by World Jr Champion Zoe Bartel and Kylee Alons, posted a 1:45.05 in the 200 Medley relay and a 1:35.90 in the 200 Free Relay. The HRA Women hammered out a meet record, 2:04.91 in the 200 Breast Relay. On the Men’s side, the Hilltoppers led the way with a 1:35.83 in the 200 medley relay, and a 1:26.40 in the 200 Free Relay.

In the highly coveted 100 Free T-Shirt Relay, the Hilltopper men stole the show. In 13 years of the meet’s existence only one relay has broken the coveted 1:00 barrier (57.62 in 2010) Seeded in Lane 5, the Hilltopper relay busted this record by a whopping 2 seconds, posting a 55.62. To our (limited) knowledge, this is the fastest t-shirt relay on record.