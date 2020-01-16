Streamline the way your club writes workouts

Do you want to start 2020 off a bit more organized, with the right coaching tools in your hands?

Commit Swimming is the established leader in workout management software and has you covered.

Commit’s mission is to be the category creator and forever leader in swim team performance management software. Throughout 2020 we will continue developing our enterprise-level software to include tools for workout management, result analysis, and season planning.

Commit is free to try (no credit card required) and is used daily by thousands of coaches all over the world.

With your trial, you get swimming’s #1 workout manager on all of your devices. This state of the art software is built specifically for swim coaches and comes with first-class customer support.



Customize your own training terminology

Plans for all swim team types (high school, club, college, elite, age-group, masters, etc.)

7 reasons you should start using Commit Swimming in 2020

ONE – TRANSPARENT, FAIR PRICING

“Finally an affordable program that makes logging simple”

Commit’s pricing is fair and transparent. There are no setup fees, no hidden fees, no “lock-in” period, no contract, and there is no negotiating or haggling. You pick the pricing tier that fits your team best: Development, High-Performance, Elite. Pricing starts as low as $19/ month for solo coaches (although we’ve found teams see the most improvement when the entire coaching staff collaborates with Commit). You can view information about team pricing at commitswimming.com/pricing. Click here to read more about our ethics around refunds and treating payments seriously.

TWO – SERVICE

“I love your service and tell every coach I know to get on board”

Commit’s service is second to none. When you contact Commit Swimming, you’re working with someone who will understand your pains and support you in getting what you need done. Click here to read about our customer service principles. There is no disconnect between what is promised to get done and what actually gets done. There is no “going up the chain”. We will hear your concern and give you a viable solution swiftly 100% of the time. Period.

THREE – FREE TRIAL with NO B.S.

“You consistently show respect to and support us (coaches from around the world)”

Commit Swimming is the only enterprise-level workout manager that lets you sign up on the spot without speaking to a pushy salesman or pulling out your credit card. And, this stress-free sign-up process comes with a 10-day free trial. No credit card required. No gimmicks. Just a truly free trial. Sign up for your free trial today at commitswimming.com/coaches.

FOUR – SIMPLE, SIMPLE, SIMPLE, SIMPLE

“I love your service and tell every coach I know to get on board”

You’re used to the routine… A sales rep schedules demos to show you just the basics of the new swim software your club bought. Next, you spend months convincing everybody on staff to adopt the new technology. That is a problem. Software should simplify your life, not complicate it… from day one… for everybody. Commit is so easy to use that you won’t need anyone visiting you, you won’t need an hour-long webinar, and you’ll barely need to watch a 5-minute tutorial! Everyone on staff will be up and running within days.

FIVE – EASE OF USE

“After using a different workout manager for 16 years, I was amazed how easy it was to switch to Commit”

You shouldn’t be restricted to one line input boxes when writing a set. Spreadsheets should be reserved for math, not creative workout writing. Other workout management software forces you to follow a structured format that removes the character of your workout. No one wants to sit there and click/ tap buttons to change the reps, the distance, and the interval for each set. With Commit Swimming, all you have to do is type! It’s as easy as using a Word document, but it provides more data than traditional workout managers.

SIX – FREE SWIMMER APP

“Where has Commit Swimming been my whole career?!?!? These guys are legit!”

Do you want your swimmers to keep a logbook? There is no need for them to write on a notepad anymore. With Commit’s mobile app, the athletes on your roster can review their workouts and take notes on each one. It’s a digital logbook that speaks their language.

SEVEN – GROWTH COMES FROM CHANGE

“Try a thing you haven’t done three times. Once, to get over the fear. Twice, to learn how. And a third time, to figure out whether you like it or not.”

It’s the perfect time to get more efficient and organized as a coach. There are always reasons not to make adjustments to your routine, but you don’t want to look back in 20 years and realize that now you’re “that guy stuck in his ways”. A growth mindset starts with the ability to try new things, adapt, and change – just what you ask your swimmers to do.

Live Demo of Commit

Of course, there are a ton of features inside of Commit that make it more than just a smart workout editor. Try them out yourself by clicking the button below:



Customize your own training terminology

Plans for all swim team types (high school, club, college, elite, age-group, masters, etc.)

Testimonials



“Commit Swimming definitely improves the quality of my workouts and helps me be more efficient with my time.” Stephen Clendenin, Head Site Coach, Nation’s Capital Swim Club “Commit Swimming definitely improves the quality of my workouts and helps me be more efficient with my time.”



“Commit is great, especially when you have multiple coaches trying to track the workouts of different groups training at the same time. It makes it easy to keep track of the planning.” Emma Svensson, Assistant Coach, Florida State University “Commit is great, especially when you have multiple coaches trying to track the workouts of different groups training at the same time. It makes it easy to keep track of the planning.”



Customize your own training terminology

Plans for all swim team types (high school, club, college, elite, age-group, masters, etc.)

Simple. Powerful.

