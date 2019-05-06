Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stockport Metro Swimmers Take Down Guinness Record For 100 x 50m Relay

A unique relay went down over the weekend at Stockport’s Life Leisure Grand Central Swimming Pool outside Manchester, England, where Stockport Metro swimmers past and present combined to break the Guinness Book of World Records in the 100 x 50m relay.

Led by 27-year-old Harry Needs, the event raised money for the organization “The Mind Charity”, which helps support people suffering from mental health, raising awareness and understanding of issues related to mental health.’ Needs himself went through self-described ‘personal hardships’ in 2016/17, which resulted him his turning to the water to help him in recovery.

Needs is a former Stockport swimmer himself and now coaches as part of the performance gym leadership for elite athletes, as well as manages the Masters program. He is also the former husband of Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington, who was also on-site to assist with the event.

Said Needs of his desire to spread awareness through action, “I plan to awaken the force against the taboo of mental health in sport by raising a ton load of money for The Mind Charity.’ As of publishing, the relay endeavor raised 156% of its original monetary target, bringing in an estimated equivalent of $4,000 USD.

The time to beat was 46:38 and the 100 swimmers of Stockport crushed that with their final mark of 43:32.

Below you can see some of the action from the event, highlighting the fact that ‘Swimming really is family at its best.’

This was an amazing event yesterday to support MIND. A World Record Smashed. Hope you enjoy and please share.

Posted by Phil Hart on Sunday, May 5, 2019

Footage courtesy of Stockport Metro.

