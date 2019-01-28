Stjepanovic and Tarasevich Crack Meet Records at GP Malmö Day 2

2019 GRAND PRIX MALMÖ

January 26-27, 2019

Malmö, Sweden

Results

LCM

Two meet records went down last night in Malmö, Sweden, on night 2 of the Grand Prix Malmö. First it was Serbian Velimir Stjepanovic, who was 1:49.07 to take the 200 free. He set a new meet record and was able to hold off Swiss swimmer Nils Liess (1:49.90). A few events later, Stjepanovic was back racing in the 100 fly, where he was 54.35 to edge Swede Jesper Jonsson by a hundredth (54.36).

Grigory Tarasevich, one of the top backstrokers out of Russia right now, won the 50 back (25.56) to set a new meet record. He also competed in the 200 back, winning it in 2:02.01. He was by far the class of the field, finishing over eight seconds ahead of the next-best competitor.

Swede Erik Persson won two events, too. After taking the 50 and 200 breast on Saturday, he was back to complete his breaststroke sweep with a 1:01.48 in the 100 breast. Later, in the 200 IM, Persson was 2:02.75 for the victory.

Swedish teenagers Hanna Rosvall and Hannah Brunzell added one more win each last night. Rosvall completed the backstroke sweep, taking the 100 yesterday at 1:03.03. Meanwhile, Brunzell took the 50 breast, going 32.46 to edge 2004-born Emelie Fast (32.74). Teen Sara Junevik also grabbed a win, clocking a 27.13 in the 50 fly.