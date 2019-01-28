Miami Wins 16 of 17 Events To Trounce Toledo

The Miami Redhawk women dominated on Saturday, winning all but one event in a 225-75 drubbing of Toledo.

Brazilian freshman Camila Lins de Mello won three events herself. She went 1:49.99 to lead a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 free, 51.31 to cue a 1-2 in the 100 free and 2:05.52 in yet another 1-2 in the 200 IM. She came off that final win to split 50.82 on the winning 400 free relay.

Toledo had its top finishes of the day on the diving boards, where the Rockets have reason to be excited for its young talent.

Freshman Joelle Gallais won the 1-meter event, scoring 300.00 points on the dot. That topped the event by more than 11 points.

Press release courtesy of Miami:

The Miami University swimming and diving team captured a 225-75 win over the University of Toledo on Saturday afternoon inside the Nixon Aquatics Center. Miami won 16 of 17 events versus the Rockets.

Seven different RedHawks won events, led by Camila Lins Mello‘s three victories. She captured the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.31. She added wins in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.99) and 200 individual medley (2:05.52).

Bia Dizotti won both the 500 freestyle (4:57.85) and 1,000-yard freestyle (10:05.11).

Izzy Herb , Hannah Fuchs and Kayleigh Cannon each won two events. Herb posted wins in the 100-yard (56:27) and 200-yard backstroke (2:02.06). Fuchs won the 100-yard (1:05.03) and 200-yard (2:19.73) breaststroke and Cannon won the 100-yard (56.22) and 200-yard (2:02.68) butterfly.

Anna Justinak finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (24.16) and Amy Plocharczyk won the 3-meter dive with a total score of 318.37.

The men also swam in an intra-squad meet.

Miami returns to action Saturday, February 2 at 1 p.m. in a dual meet at home versus Xavier.

Press release courtesy of Toledo:

Oxford, Ohio – The Toledo women’s swimming and diving team fell to Miami (Ohio), 225-75, today in the final road contest of the regular season. The Rockets finished in the top-three in 11 events, highlighted by freshmen divers Joelle Gallais and Sydney Jackson each setting personal records in both the 1- and 3-meter disciplines.

Jackson’s score in the 1-meter also qualifies her for the NCAA Zone “C” Diving Meet, joining Gallais who qualified earlier in the season.

“I’m really happy with how today went,” diving coach Gabby Agostino said. “They had positive attitudes going into the meet and dove very consistently. I’m happy that Sydney got her zone score on 1-meter.”

Gallais won the 1-meter with an even score of 300. Her score is the second-best in UT history, putting her 6.52 points behind Megan McKinley (2008). Jackson took third with a score of 274.05 which puts her seventh all-time at UT.

In the 3-meter, Gallais took third with a score of 309.90, putting her third all-time at UT. Jackson finished in sixth after registering a score of 269.18, putting her seventh all-time in that event as well.

In the pool, the 200 medley relay “A” squad of juniors Maureen O’Sullivan , Bec Welke , Duda Sales and sophomore Lisa Eriksson took second after finishing in 1:45.72. Their time was a mere .10 seconds behind Miami’s “A” team and five seconds away from setting a program record.

Sophomore Kristin Straszacker had another impressive weekend, finishing in the top three on three occasions. The Cape Town, South Africa native took second in the 100 and 200 back, finishing in 57.53 and 2:04.67, respectfully. Straszacker also took third in 200 yard IM after touching in in 2:09.91.

Eriksson was also a big contributor. Aside from helping in the 200 MR, Eriksson took third in the 50 and 100 freestyle events. In the 50 free, she was one of five swimmers to finish in the 24 second margin, stopping the close at 24.42. Her time was .27 seconds behind event winner Anna Justinak. The 100 free was another close race that saw Eriksson finish in 52.91, 1.6 seconds behind event winner Camila Lins de Mello. Eriksson was also the lead off on UT’s “A” squad in the 400 free relay that took second in 3:34.96.