Stephen Witcher Permanently Banned By USA Swimming

Stephen Witcher, who has served as both a coach and a volunteer within USA Swimming, was added to the permanently banned list effective April 8th, 2016. Witcher was banned under section 304.3.7, which reads:

“Any sexual conduct, advance or other inappropriate sexually oriented behavior or action directed towards an athlete by (i) a coach member or other non-athlete member, or (ii) any other adult participating in any capacity whatsoever in the affairs or activities of USA Swimming (whether such adult is a member or not). Any nonconsensual physical sexual conduct, or pattern of unwelcome advances or other sexual harassment in connection with or incidental to a USA Swimming-related activity by any person participating in the affairs or activities of USA Swimming (whether such person is a member or not) directed toward any member or other person participating in the affairs or activities of USA Swimming.”

A cached version of Snake River Swimming, a USA Swimming club in Idaho, lists Witcher as the Technical Planning Chair for the club. The current version of the website has deleted Witcher and replaced him with “TBA”.

Witcher was the head coach of Cascade Swim Club in the Seattle Area from 1989-2005. Witcher also had a brief stint as interim coach of the North Whidbey Aquajets, as well Tiger Aquatic Club (TAC) in Idaho. Witcher is still listed as Head Coach of TAC per USA Swimming’s website, although it is unclear when that was last updated.

We were unable to find any more information about any incidents that might have led to this banning.