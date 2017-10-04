In-State Battles with USC, Stanford on Cal Men’s 2017-18 Schedule

The 2017 NCAA runner-up California Golden Bears have released their schedules for the 2017-18 NCAA Season. They kicked off the season with the King of the Pool competition at Cal Poly on September 29th. Matt Josa won that title, followed by teammates Andrew Seliskar and Zheng Quah.

The Bears continue the season on Friday, October 13 as they travel for a dual meet against University of the Pacific. They have another travel dual meet the next day against Pac-12 rival Utah in Salt Lake City. Some members of the team will close out the month of October by competing in the USA Swimming vs. Pac-12 meet on October 21-22.

On November 10, the Bears face their first top 5 opponent as they host Stanford at home. It won’t be a traditional dual meet, though, as the Bears and the Cardinal will be facing off in their annual triple distance competition. The divers have their next meet from November 17-19 at the NAU Diving Invitational. Swimmers will next compete at their mid-season focus meet, the Georgia Fall Invitational, from December 1-3.

After a break for the rest of December, divers return to competition at the UCLA diving invite on January 12-14. Swimmers return with a trip to Arizona on January 19-20. They face Arizona State the first day and make the short trip to Tucson to face Arizona on the 2nd day of their trip.

Cal faces their 2nd top 10 opponent of the season on February 2nd as they travel to USC for a dual meet. Their last regular season dual meet will be on the road, as they travel to Stanford to face the Cardinal yet again on February 17, this time in standard dual meet action.

The postseason begins with the Pac-12 Championships from February 28-March 3, but the divers compete the week before (February 21-24). The Pac-12 invite on Sunday, March 4 serves as a last chance qualifier for swimmers hoping to go to the NCAA meet. Divers head to zones for their qualifier on March 5-7. Those who qualify for NCAAs will head to Minneapolis on March 21-24, where they’ll once again vie for the national title against the Texas Longhorns.

California Men’s Swimming & Diving 2017-18 Schedule: