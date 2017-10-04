Iowa HS State Champ Dalton Lillibridge Commits to Cincinnati Bearcats

Marshalltown, Iowa’s Dalton Lillibridge has announced his intention to swim for the University of Cincinnati next fall.

“It has always been a dream of mine to compete at the D1 level in college, with the help of my family, friends, and coaches I have been able to make that dream a reality. I am excited to announce that I verbally committed to swim for the University of Cincinnati in the fall of 2018. GO BEARCATS!”

Lillibridge is a senior at Ames High School, the school he transferred to after his freshman year at Marshalltown High School. He chose to make the 50-minute drive to school each morning in order to swim with the Little Cyclones. He and his teammates had an outstanding meet at the 2017 IHSAA Boys’ State Swimming Meet; Lillibridge won the 100 breast (57.87), becoming the first member of the Ames boys’ squad to win an individual state title since 2010, and the Little Cyclones finished in sixth place in the team rankings. Lillibridge also placed third in the 200 IM (1:53.62) and split 26.05 on Ames’ third-place 200 medley relay.

Lillibridge swims year-round with Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club. He had an outstanding junior year, improving his lifetime bests across the board. In short course season he updated his times in the 50/100/500/1650 free, 50/100/200 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Similarly, this summer he improved his PBs in every event: 50/100/200/400 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:04.34

100 breast – 57.15

200 IM – 1:53.62

400 IM – 4:01.47

200 fly – 1:55.30

100 fly – 52.77

