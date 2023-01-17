Stanford’s Rafael Gu, Jack Ryan Earn Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Honors

Arizona’s Heimstead, Schnell Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week Julia Heimstead and Delaney Schnell both earned multiple wins in the Wildcats’ dual meet showdowns with NAU and Washington State.

USC Goes Six-For-Six At Bruin Diving Invitational Lina Sculti and Laurent Paradis won twice and Nike Agunbiade and Shangfei Wang added victories to give the Trojans a clean sweep at the Bruin Diving Invite.