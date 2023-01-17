Stanford’s Rafael Gu, Jack Ryan Earn Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12
MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Rafael Gu, Fr., Stanford (Shanghai, China)
- Assisted in Stanford’s ninth straight dual meet victory over Pacific recording three first place wins and one second place finish (33 points).
- Recorded two individual wins in the 100 back (48.35) and the 100 fly (47.27), narrowly missing an NCAA B cut qualifying score (47.23).
- Helped the Cardinal to a first place finish in the 200 free relay (1:21.10) and a second place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:29.37).
MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Jack Ryan, So., Stanford (Denver, Colo.)
- Earned silver medals in both the 1-meter and 3-meter at UCLA’s Bruin Diving Event.
- Finished in second, just over 16 points behind the first place winner, in the 3-meter with a total score of 787.40.
- Took home another second place finish in the 1-meter with a final score of 710.05.
- Second Pac-12 Men’s Diving award of the season.
ALSO NOMINATED: Luke McDivitt, UTAH.
2023 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- The 2023 Men’s and Women’s Pac-12 Championships will be held in Federal Way Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The Women’s Swimming and Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships will take place from Feb. 22-25, 2023 and the Men’s Swimming Championships will take place from March 1-4, 2023.
2022-23 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS