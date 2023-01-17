Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stanford’s Rafael Gu, Jack Ryan Earn Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Honors

by SwimSwam 0

January 17th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Rafael Gu, Fr., Stanford (Shanghai, China)

  • Assisted in Stanford’s ninth straight dual meet victory over Pacific recording three first place wins and one second place finish (33 points).
  • Recorded two individual wins in the 100 back (48.35) and the 100 fly (47.27), narrowly missing an NCAA B cut qualifying score (47.23).
  • Helped the Cardinal to a first place finish in the 200 free relay (1:21.10) and a second place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:29.37).

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Jack Ryan, So., Stanford (Denver, Colo.)

  • Earned silver medals in both the 1-meter and 3-meter at UCLA’s Bruin Diving Event.
  • Finished in second, just over 16 points behind the first place winner, in the 3-meter with a total score of 787.40.
  • Took home another second place finish in the 1-meter with a final score of 710.05.
  • Second Pac-12 Men’s Diving award of the season.

ALSO NOMINATED: Luke McDivitt, UTAH.

2023 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

  • The 2023 Men’s and Women’s Pac-12 Championships will be held in Federal Way Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The Women’s Swimming and Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships will take place from Feb. 22-25, 2023 and the Men’s Swimming Championships will take place from March 1-4, 2023.

2022-23 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS

Month/Week Swimmer Diver
November Léon Marchand, Arizona State Jack Ryan, Stanford
December Bjorn Seelinger, California Joshua Thai, California
Jan. 11 Artem Selin, USC Elias Peterson, Utah
Jan. 17 Rafael Gu, Stanford  Jack Ryan, Stanford

