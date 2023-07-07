Jack Conger and Will Glass East Hampton NY Swim Clinic, July 29-30

Hamptons Swim is pleased to present a two-day swim clinic led by Jack Conger, Olympic Gold Medalist and Will Glass, Coach at the University of Texas & Olympic Trial Finalist. This event provides aspiring swimmers with tips to improve their technique, speed, and endurance. Under their expert guidance, Will and Jack will provide valuable insights into stroke mechanics, body position, breathing techniques, and more. This event will be held at the YMCA of Long Island: 2 Gingerbread lane, East Hampton, New York 11937 from 9a-12p July 29th and 30th.

Hamptons Swim is a private mobile swim school located in the Hamptons and NYC. As a woman-owned and operated company serving since 2001, Hamptons Swim helps all ages foster an understanding of safety and love for the water. We are excited to not only provide new aquatic educational services in-person but online with an Emergency Water Safety Course to help families and child-care providers implement necessary emergency action plans. Whether it’s swim lessons, ocean lessons, lifeguarding, pool party activity leaders, water polo, or water aerobics classes, Hamptons Swim provides experienced, professional and quality swim instruction at your home!

If you are in the tri-state region, this is your chance to be coached by elite athletes! All signups can be found HERE. Will and Jack will also be available for any private lessons at your home in the Hamptons area from Friday, July 28th – Sunday, July 30th. Please reach out to [email protected] for further information.

If you are interested in booking an Olympic Gold Medalist clinic for your club or YMCA, please reach out to [email protected].

