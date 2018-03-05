Stanford Women, Cal Men Qualify One Diver Each On Day 1 of Zone Es

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2018 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Zones A, B, D, E: Monday, March 5 – Wednesday, March 7

Zone C: Thursday, March 8 – Saturday, March 10

Host schools: Zone A: Rutgers University Zone B: University of Tennessee Zone C: Ohio State University Zone D: University of Minnesota Zone E: Northern Arizona University

NCAA selection primer

In the hunt for NCAA titles, the Stanford women and Cal men added one diver apiece to their NCAA rosters after day 1 of NCAA Zone E competition.

Zone E results

Stanford’s women got Kassidy Cook into the big show with a 4th-place finish on 1-meter. Perhaps their toughest competition for the NCAA crown is Cal, which also got a diver in. Phoebe Lamay was 8th for the Golden Bears.

Nevada’s Sharae Zheng won the event, with her teammate Zoe Lei also making NCAAs. USC’s Dashiell Enos won the men’s 3-meter, and his team put two into NCAAs as well with Henry Fusaro third.

The Cal men were able to qualify Connor Callahan. They’ll be in a tight battle with Texas for the men’s title; Texas qualified two divers tonight and NC State qualified one in other NCAA Zones.

Here’s a look at the current qualifying chart:

QUALIFYING CHART

Athletes in bold have earned NCAA reimbursement.

Priority Finisher Women Men 1 3-meter Champ Dashiell Enos, USC 2 1-meter Champ Sharae Zheng, NEV 3 Platform Champ 4 3-meter 2nd Tarek Abdelghany, STAN 5 1-meter 2nd Eloise Belanger, UCLA 6 Platform 2nd 7 3-meter 3rd Henry Fusaro, USC 8 1-meter 3rd Frida Kaellgren, ASU 9 Platform 3rd 10 3-meter 4th Youssef Selim, ASU 11 1-meter 4th Kassidy Cook, STAN 12 Platform 4th 13 3-meter 5th Theodore Miclau, STAN 14 1-meter 5th Zoe Lei, NEV 15 Platform 5th 16 3-meter 6th Johan Sandell, HAWAII 17 1-meter 6th Delaney Schnell, ARIZ — 18 Platform 6th 19 3-meter 7th Connor Callahan, CAL 20 1-meter 7th Ashley McCool, ASU — 21 Platform 7th 22 3-meter 8th — 23 1-meter 8th Phoebe Lamay, CAL — 24 Platform 8th — 25 3-meter 9th — 26 1-meter 9th Karla Contreras, WYO —

NCAA Diving QUALIFYING PROCEDURES

There are five zone meets spread across the country that allow divers to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Based on performances at the previous NCAAs each zone earns a set number of qualifying spots.

Take a look at the qualifying spots for each zone and each event:

WOMEN

WOMEN ELIGIBILITY 1m 3m Platform Zone A 6 6 5 Zone B 7 7 9 Zone C 8 10 10 Zone D 11 9 9 Zone E 9 9 8

MEN

MEN ELIGIBILITY 1m 3m Platform Zone A 6 5 5 Zone B 6 6 7 Zone C 10 10 11 Zone D 9 8 6 Zone E 5 7 7

A priority chart determines who gets the reimbursement spots. The first priority spot is taken by the winner of each event beginning with the 3-meter champ, followed by the 1-meter champ and then the platform champ. If an athlete wins two events, they will still only take up one slot which means the NCAA will keep adding rows to this chart until the zone meet reimbursement quota is met.

According to the rules set in 2015 that allowed more divers into the meet, any diver who lands in the qualifying spots for their zone earns a spot to compete in the NCAA Championships. If the diver earns eligibility in one event, they can automatically compete in any of the other two events at NCAAs as long as they finished in the top 12 in their zone in that event.

The NCAA made a distinction between “eligible” and “reimbursed” athletes. Divers qualifying outside of the reimbursement spots will not have their travel, lodging, or meet expenses covered by the NCAA. Instead the individual school must decide if they’re willing to pay the bill themselves to give that diver an opportunity to participate in the NCAA Championships.