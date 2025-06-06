Stanford Men Add Summer Nationals Qualifier Connor Jones for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Jones from Katy, Texas, will swim and study at Stanford University beginning next fall. At the time of his commitment, he wrote on social media:

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University. I’m forever grateful for the support and guidance of my family, coaches, and teachers, that helped me achieve my dream. Thank you to the Stanford coaches for affording me this incredible opportunity. Go Card!🌲🌲”

Jones is a rising senior at Katy’s Seven Lakes High School; he swims club with Katy Aquatics. Two years ago, we considered him a strong distance freestyler with times of 1:37.8/4:25.2/15:28.2. In the interim, he has developed his fly, IM, and backstroke and now projects to contribute more in those events than the free.

In high school swimming, he notched a slew of best times at the 2025 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships, where he was runner-up in the 100 fly and came in 5th in the 200 free. In addition to going PBs in his individual events, 47.01 and 1:37.11, respectively, he updated his times in the 50 free (20.49) and 100 free (45.09) leading off the Seven Lakes free relays.

A week later, competing at Southern Premier, Jones dropped 7.6 seconds in the 200 fly to go 1:45.72 in prelims. He also took nearly 2 seconds off his 200 back time to place 5th with 1:46.75.

Best SCY times

100 fly – 47.01

200 fly – 1:45.72

400 IM – 3:49.50

200 IM – 1:49.92

200 back – 1:46.75

100 back – 49.69r

1650 free – 15:27.28

500 free – 4:25.26

200 free – 1:37.11

Jones will join the Cardinal class of 2029 with swimmers Jason Zhao (#5), Ethan Ekk (#16), Andy Kravchenko, and Ray Liu and divers Gunnar Grubbs (#2) and Grant Schneider (#9).

