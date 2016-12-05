Stanford Coach Kostoff swam 4:16 500 free at 16 Years Old – Video

  18 Gold Medal Mel Stewart | December 05th, 2016

Jeff Kostoff is a swimming legend, going 4:16 500 in 1983 in high school. The record stood for over 30 years. Now Jeff’s the Assistant Coach at Stanford, revving up the distance crew.  With a mean crew of 500 free talent like Grant Shoults, Jeff plans to make a big dent in the NCAA final next March.

Jeff talks about fall rest, Stanford D-crew training and NCAA Champs March 2017.

MEN’S 500 FREE –  2016 Texas Invite

reported by Lauren Neidigh

Clark Smith, Texas, 4:11.30
Grant Shoults, Stanford, 4:12.
True Sweetser, Stanford, 4:12.97

Texas senior Clark Smith stayed in control of the 500 free, following up on his fast morning performance with an even faster 4:11.30 to win tonight. That’s not as fast as his 4:08.8 from this meet last season, but it’s still significantly faster than he was at last season’s NCAA championships. His teammate Townley Haas, the defending NCAA champion, also swam in tonight’s final. Haas was 5th in 4:14.36.

The Stanford men continued to impress after their big morning swims, with 3 of them earning NCAA ‘A’ cuts. All 3 of them finished in the 4:12-range, led by freshmen Grant Shoults (4:12.03) and True Sweetser (4:12.97), who took 2nd and 3rd respectively. Just outside of the top 3 was Cardinal junior Liam Egan, who finished 4th in 4:12.99. Shoults, Sweetser, and Egan were all under the previous school record. James Murphy, another Stanford freshman, also swam a best time with a 4:18.54 for 7th.

Comments on "Stanford Coach Kostoff swam 4:16 500 free at 16 Years Old – Video"

Coach

He is a great coach and a great guy!

Years of Plain Suck

Very nice interview, Melvin.

Who wouldn’t want to train hard and swim fast for this guy?

BTW: the coat and tie was a nice touch!

Gramps

I wonder if he gives them sets he did

Bal Cears

5×5000 @ 50:00?

Leonardmatt

Is that even possible

Anon

It’s still up in the Stanford men’s locker room. I believe it was 4×5000, and his last one was under 49

Michael Meyer

Last one was in 47 minute range (last 1000 was 927), all four were descended…49 on first one, 48 min. area on second / third. I was there with the other distance swimmers in another lane. We swam 2*5,000”s (not on the 50)!

Thighs

Shoults, Sweetser, and Egan have asked to attempt that set during Christmas training

