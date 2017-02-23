Stanford 800 Free Relay Breaks NCAA Record With Ledecky Anchor

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford Cardinal, anchored by their Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, have broken the Stanford, Pac-12, American, U.S. Open, and NCAA Records in the 800 yard freestyle relay, swimming a 6:49.42 on Wednesday to open the 2017 Pac 12 Championships.

The team of Lia Neal, Katie Drabot, Ella Eastin, and Ledecky, all Americans, clipped off the Cal effort from the 2015 Pac 12 Championships where Cierra Runge, Liz Pelton, Caroline Piehl, and Missy Franklin combined for a 6:50.18. That meet came about a month before Missy Franklin swam a 1:39.10 in an individual 200 free, which was easily the fastest in history. At NCAAs that year, Cal was a touch slower in 6:50.99.

Comparative Splits:

Cal Stanford Cierra Runge 1:42.73 Lia Neal 1:43.34 Liz Pelton 1:43.29 Katie Drabot 1:43.43 Camille Cheng 1:43.48 Ella Eastin 1:42.37 Missy Franklin 1:40.68 Katie Ledecky 1:40.28 6:50.18 6:49.42

What’s most impressive about this Stanford relay is that their pool of talent is so deep, that this wasn’t even their best relay. The team didn’t use Simone Manuel, who could very well win the individual 200 free at NCAAs, on the relay. Instead, she focused on the 200 medley relay that Stanford won and anchored them with the fastest 50 free relay split in history. Manuel’s flat-start best in the 200 free, from 2015, is a 1:41.15 – implying that even at Pac 12s, Stanford left at least 2 seconds on the table by choosing to save her for the other 4 relays (which, incidentally, could all break records of their own before they’re done).

Ledecky’s anchor on this relay pulled Stanford from about a three-tenths’ deficit to USC when she left the block to a 4 second margin of victory over Cal when she finished.