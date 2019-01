Courtesy: St. Bonaventure Athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – Due to inclement weather in the forecast this weekend, the St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s swimming and diving meet vs. Cornell has been postponed.

Originally slated for Sunday, the Bonnies men’s and women’s teams will now host Cornell at the Reilly Center Pool on Monday afternoon. Diving is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. while swimming starts at 2:00 p.m.