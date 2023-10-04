St. Bonaventure Adds 11 Male Recruits For 2023-24 Season

Courtesy: St. Bonaventure Athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure men’s swimming and diving head coach Mike Smiechowski has announced 11 new additions to the program for the 2023-24 season.

“Since their inception, the SBU swim and dive programs have had expectations to compete for championships,” Smiechowski said. “This class of incoming student-athletes is a great step in helping us realize this goal. With a great mix of talented incoming freshmen and transfer men and a strong core of returners I am excited about bringing St. Bonaventure back to being the gold standard of the Atlantic 10 Conference.”

Joining St. Bonaventure as a graduate transfer from the University of Malta is Dylan Cachia. He focuses on distance freestyle and has represented Malta at Worlds, Junior Worlds, and the European championships. He is a long course meters national record-holder in the 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle, and a short course meters national record-holder in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle.

Career best times: 200 Free SCM (1:51.3), 400 Free LCM (4:01.6), 800 Free SCM (8:11.8), 1500 Free LCM (16:06.9)

The Brown and White adds Kevyn Collazo Torres from Oviedo, Fla. Collazo Torres is a member of the Puerto Rico National Team and is a six-time FHSAA 1A medalist. He plans to major in marketing.

Career best times: 100 Fly LCM (55.56), 200 Fly (1:50.06), 200 IM LCM (2:07.13), 400 IM (4:02)

Johnny Edwards comes to St. Bonaventure from Colfax, N.C. Edwards is a North Carolina high school record-holder in the 200 freestyle and a four-time NCHSAA state qualifier. He was named as an all-conference swimmer his freshman, sophomore, and junior years.

Career best times: 500 Free (4:35.08), 200 Free (1:41.12), 200 Fly (1:53.40)

Tanner Falls joins the Brown and White as a graduate transfer from Army. The Scottsdale, Ariz. native holds the Army record for the 4×200 freestyle relay. He was the 2023 Patriot League runner-up in the 200 freestyle and a US Open qualifier in the 50 and 200 freestyle. Falls plans to pursue a master’s in business administration.

Career best times: 50 Free (20.3), 100 Free (43.8), 200 Free (1:35.86), 500 Free (4:28.58)

Joining St. Bonaventure from Chesterfield, Va. is Aiden Hall. Hall claimed fifth place in the 400 freestyle and seventh place in the 200 freestyle at the Virginia State Championships. He was also an NCSA finalist and qualifier for the 200 IM at Winter Junior Nationals. Hall plans to major in business.

Career best times: 200 IM LCM (2:09.59), 400 IM (4:00.41), 200 Free (1:41.92), 500 Free (4:35.81)

Carlos Hidalgo is welcomed to St. Bonaventure from Lebanon, Pa. The incoming freshman is a three-time YMCA national relay champion and an individual champion in the 50 freestyle. He claimed the title of runner-up in the PIAA Division III State Championship.

Career best times: 50 Free LCM (23.1), 100 Free (44.5), 200 Free (1:40.8), 100 Fly (49.9)

Coming to St. Bonaventure from Hudson, Ohio is Andrew Ketler. In his high school career, Ketler was a two-time district champion in the 100-yard fly. He claimed a third-place finish at futures in the 200-meter fly and was a USA Winter Juniors Qualifier. Ketler holds Hudson High School record in the 100-yard fly.

Career best times: 100 Fly (49.7), 200 Fly (1:49.0), 500 Free (4:39.23), 1650 Free (16:01.85)

Sam Matthews arrives at St. Bonaventure as a graduate transfer from SUNY Geneseo. At Geneseo, Matthews earned the SUNYAC Scholar Athlete of the Year award and was an 11-time SUNYAC champion. He holds the 100 freestyle program record as well as the program record in the 200 free, 400 free, 400 medley and 800 free relays. He graduated with an MBA from Geneseo and plans to pursue a Master’s in sports administration at St. Bonaventure.

Career best times: 50 Free (20.3), 100 Free (45.1), 200 Free (1:39.93), 100 Fly (50.3)

From Bowie, Md., Brett Padfield joins St. Bonaventure. He is the owner of five different records on his high school team. Padfield was a NCSA qualifier and finalist as well as a futures qualifier. He competes in the 100 backstroke, 100 free, and 100 fly (LCM).

Career best times: 100 Back (50.3), 100 Free (47.66), 100 Fly LCM (58.61)

Jerrell Sackett comes to St. Bonaventure from Waverly, N.Y. He is a New York State champion and has multiple New York State high school medalist honors. He holds the Waverly High School records in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Sackett plans to study business while at St. Bonaventure.

Career best times: 50 Free (20.4), 100 Free (44.8)

St. Bonaventure also adds Paul Wissel to the team. Coming from North Tonawanda, N.Y., Wissel was a New York State qualifier in the 50 and 100 free as well as the 100 breaststroke. He owns the best time in the 100 breast, 50 free and 100 free at Niagara Wheatfield High School.

Career best times: 50 Free (20.4), 100 Free (46.7), 100 Breast (58.99)