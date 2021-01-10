SSPC: Marathon Swimmer Catherine Breed Details Racing 20+ Mile Ocean Swims

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Catherine Breed, an NCAA All-American swimmer from Cal who was always a distance swimmer but now is seriously a distance swimmer. Catherine trains for marathon swims, which typically means swims that are over 20 miles in the ocean. In her most recent swim, the Monterey Bay swim, Breed broke the record for the fastest swim across the bay in a time of 12 hours and 53 minutes.

Listen to Breed as she describes her training for events like this as well as some of her stories about swimming through jellyfish, in the dark, and in the same waters as sharks.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

