SSPC: Mack Horton on Perfecting a Race Plan to Win Olympic Gold

I sat down with Olympic champion and distance machine, Mack Horton. Mack is one of the most relaxed guys I’ve had the pleasure of talking to, often cracking jokes and laughing throughout the interview. He’s also able to laugh at himself quite a bit, admitting where he’s made mistakes during his long swimming journey. We dissect and discuss and myriad of topics, including preparing for the 2016 Olympic Games (and his subsequent victory in the 400m free), his thoughts on ISL, distance training with Gregorio Paltrinieri, why he won’t be swimming the 1500 competitively anymore, and his reaction to Sun Yang getting handed an 8-year doping suspension.

