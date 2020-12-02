Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: George Bovell on Why a Holistic Approach to Swim is Vital to Success

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic medalist George Bovell to talk about his career in swimming and what he’s learned since. Bovell indulged me with some stories of his swimming days, including the explanation of “the Hammer of Justice” and how it won him an Olympic bronze.

But more importantly, Bovell dives deeper into the human side of swimming (and living). Bovell explains he’s traveled all across the world trying to learn the secrets to existence and divulges where people are making common mistakes in their everyday lives and how we can start to correct these in order to lead a healthier lifestyle mentally and physically.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!