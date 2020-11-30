SSPC: Clyde Lewis on Celebrating Your Personal Victories, Regardless of Place

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Clyde Lewis , a world champion and commonwealth games champion who is still on the rise for team Australia. Clyde Gives a very interesting perspective, one we don’t see too often in swimming: he emphasizes celebrating your personal successes rather than what place you get in a race. Clyde has gotten 3rd at a trials meet, 4th at a world championships, and was 1st seed heading into a worlds final but then didn’t medal. And in every case, Clyde celebrated as someone does who won the whole event.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.