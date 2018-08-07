Speedy Sjostrom Equals 100 Free European Championships Record

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Although Danish swimmer Pernille Blume came out on top of the women’s 100m prelims here in Glasgow, spotting a super quick 52.97 opening round, Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjostrom took the top seed back in the semi-finals tonight.
Sjostrom produced a solid 53.45 this morning, but dropped a much quicker 52.67 to take over as the top seed, while also matching the European Championships Record she set herself back in 2014. Splitting 25.24/27.43, Sjostrom topped the women’s 100m free pack with the only sub-53 second outing of the entire field. The next closest was Dutch racer Femke Heemskerk, who enters tomorrow night’s final in 53.35.
For Blume, we reported how was gunning to beat Sjostrom’s individual 50m freestyle time in her own first half of her semi-final #2 100m effort. However, she wound up placing 10th overall in 54.71 and finds herself out of the final, even though she would have potentially rivaled Sjostrom for gold.
Sjostrom’s 52.67 time tonight overtakes her previous season-best of 52.77 from Swedish Nationals and now ranks her as #4 in the world, ahead of Blume.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE
CAMPBELL
52.27
View Top 26»
2 Cate
CAMPBELL
AUS 52.37 03/01 3 Simone
MANUEL
USA 52.54 07/25 4 Pernille
BLUME
DEN 52.72 06/30 5 Charlotte
BONNET
FRA 52.74 05/26
The Swede holds the world record in 51.71, the time she clocked en route to World Championships gold in Budapest last year.
