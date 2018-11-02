Speedo Signs Deal with Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk

Courtesy: Speedo

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has signed Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukrainian distance freestyle specialist and current European Champion in the 400 and 800-metre freestyle, in a new three-year deal. The deal lands at the start of the Asian Cluster of the Swimming World Cup, taking place from 2-4 November in Beijing.

The agreement is announced during an already successful 2018 season for Romanchuk, where he has found success so far with gold in the 400 and 800-metre freestyle and silver on the 1500-metre distance during the European Championships in Glasgow.

Romanchuk says: “I’m very excited to be joining Team Speedo at this point in my career, with the Swimming World Cup happening now and ahead of the World Championships and 2020 Olympic Games. In order to perform on top and be on the world’s stage, I need my racing gear to perform with me. I have already achieved all my main victories in Speedo and it’s a great feeling to know I have the best brand by my side to support me in my future challenges.”

Romanchuk, who trains in Belek, Turkey at the renowned Gloria Sports Arena under the British former world champion James Gibson, first made an appearance on the international stage in 2014 during the Youth Olympic Games, where he took gold in the 400-metre freestyle and silver in the 800-metre freestyle.

During last year’s World Championships, Romanchuk only just missed out on another golden title on the 1500-metre freestyle by one second, closely behind Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri who he then revenged during the European Championships, taking the win by more than eight seconds ahead of his Italian rival.

Rob Hicking, Brand Director at Speedo International, said: “Mykhailo is one of the most successful and talented freestyle swimmers in the world, who has already achieved incredible success in his career. We’re delighted to partner with Mykhailo as part of Team Speedo and support his exciting swimming journey.”

