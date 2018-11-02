Ieva Maluka Lowers Two Latvian SC Records On Day 1 Of Riga Sprint Meet

2018 RIGA SPRINT MEET
- November 2-3, 2018
- Rigas, Latvia
- 25m (SCM)
The opening day of the 2018 Riga Sprint Meet in Latvia (SCM) is in the books, with young 15-year-old Ieva Maluka stealing the show with a pair of Latvian National Records in the women’s 100 freestyle and 100 IM.
Maluka clocked in at 54.92 to win the 100 free, breaking the previous mark of 54.95 set by Gabriela Nikitina earlier this year at the Latvian SC Championships in Riga. Belarusians Natassia Karakouskaya (54.99) and Alena Semizhon (55.41) of Minsk were 2nd and 3rd.
Later in the session, Maluka broke her own national mark in the 100 IM, winning in 1:01.28 to take out her 1:01.33 set at the Eindhoven World Cup at the end of September. Estonian Margaret Markvardt was 2nd in 1:02.65, and she also won the 100 back in 1:01.23.
OTHER WINNERS
- Minsk swimmers Viktar Krasochka (49.32) and Kantstantin Kurachkin (50.53) went 1-2 in the men’s 100 freestyle.
- Nikitina, the now former 100 free Lativan Record holder, won the 50 fly in a time of 27.37 over Anastasiya Kuliashova (27.50) of Minsk. Nikitina still holds that record in 26.44.
- Hryhory Pekarski of Belarus won the men’s 50 fly in 23.28, beating out countryman Yahor Dodaleu (23.40) who is representing Minsk.
- Lativan Arina Sisojeva swept the women’s 50 and 200 breaststrokes, clocking 32.33 and 2:37.12 respectvely.
- Nikolajs Maskalenko, who, like Sisojeva, represents the SK Delfins, won the men’s 50 breast in a time of 27.04 over Jevgenijs Boicovs (27.88), and also won the 100 IM in 54.85 over Krasochka (55.84). Maskalenko holds the Latvian Record in the 50 breast at 26.72 from back in 2014.
- Viktar Staselovich of Minsk took the men’s 100 back in 52.89.
- Vasilisa Zeliankevich (2:23.07) of Minsk and Danila Viarbitski (2:05.64) of GCOR Minsk won the women’s and men’s 200 fly events respectively.
- Daniils Bobrovs of Latvia won the men’s 200 breast in 2:09.26. He holds their national record in 2:08.54.
- The Minsk teams won both the women’s and men’s 4×50 free relays, with key lead-offs from Karakouskaya (25.18) for the women and Staselovich (22.59) for the men, while Maluka split 25.59 on the BJSS Ridzene-DSN team that won the mixed 4×50 free relay (contested in prelims, all relays are timed finals).
