Ieva Maluka Lowers Two Latvian SC Records On Day 1 Of Riga Sprint Meet

2018 RIGA SPRINT MEET

The opening day of the 2018 Riga Sprint Meet in Latvia (SCM) is in the books, with young 15-year-old Ieva Maluka stealing the show with a pair of Latvian National Records in the women’s 100 freestyle and 100 IM.

Maluka clocked in at 54.92 to win the 100 free, breaking the previous mark of 54.95 set by Gabriela Nikitina earlier this year at the Latvian SC Championships in Riga. Belarusians Natassia Karakouskaya (54.99) and Alena Semizhon (55.41) of Minsk were 2nd and 3rd.

Later in the session, Maluka broke her own national mark in the 100 IM, winning in 1:01.28 to take out her 1:01.33 set at the Eindhoven World Cup at the end of September. Estonian Margaret Markvardt was 2nd in 1:02.65, and she also won the 100 back in 1:01.23.

OTHER WINNERS