Speedo Celebrates Black History Month by Highlighting Black-Led Non-Profit Organizations

LOS ANGELES, CALIF — In honor of Black History Month, SPEEDO®, the world’s leading swimwear brand, is teaming up with multiple non-profit organizations to highlight and support their efforts towards aquatic safety and inclusion in underserved communities. Alongside a donation of $5,000 plus a variety of Speedo products to each organization, the whole month of February will be filled with content to expand the reach of Diversity in Aquatics, No More Under, Tankproof, and Black People Will Swim, just four of the many groups Speedo is working with to make the most impact at the grassroots level.

The celebration kicks off the first week of the month with Diversity in Aquatics, a volunteer-led coalition based in Virginia, focused on curving the current drowning and participation gaps in aquatics. With nearly 2,000 members, DIA reaches more than 1 million youth annually and aspires to expand its learn-to-swim programs furthermore. Beginning the second week of February, Speedo will highlight No More Under, an organization based in Washington dedicated to saving lives through water education, legislation, and increasing equitable access to swimming lessons and resources. As the month comes to an end, Speedo will cover Tankproof, which provides not only swim lessons but also meals to youth homes, veteran homes, and homeless shelters in Austin, Texas. In that last week of February, Speedo will also foreground Black People Will Swim, a New York City-based organization focusing on empowering the Black community and ridding the stereotypes that have negatively impacted the community.

Cullen Jones, four-time Olympic medalist and Senior Manager of Sports Marketing and Philanthropy states, “The work these four organizations supply to communities in need is invaluable. Swimming is not only a great sport; we at Speedo believe it is a life skill for all. Tankproof, No More Under, Diversity in Aquatics, and Black People Will Swim all share this passion. We know there are organizations worldwide who share in our mission, and our goal is to continue to partner with organizations to combat drowning rates and increase access and equity in and around the water.”

These activations don’t stop in February as Speedo will provide swim lessons and donate an additional $5,000 to each organization in May to celebrate Learn to Swim Day. Speedo will continue to work with these organizations throughout the year to support their crucial work within these communities to support water safety and drowning prevention.

By spotlighting these Black-owned organizations, gifting Speedo products, and directly contributing $40,000 to swimming in Black and Brown communities, Speedo hopes to inspire more people to experience the joy of the water.

