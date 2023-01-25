South Dakota’s Kopp, Ketterling Named Summit League Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The Summit League
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota swimming and Lindenwood diving performed well this past weekend and received the latest TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Swimmers and Divers of the Week accolades, League officials announced on Tuesday.
The Coyotes’ Zachary Kopp was named the Men’s Peak Swimmer of the Week while teammate Cassie Ketterling collected the Women’s Peak Swimmer of the Week. Additionally, the Lions stellar diving duo of David Molina-Fregenal and Elle Christie captured the Peak Divers of the Week.
Kopp won five events and finished second a pair of times over two dual meets against St. Thomas and South Dakota State. Against the Tommies, the Otsego, Minn., native set a school and DakotaDome Pool record twice, first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.13 and then reset the record with his split of a leadoff winning 200 Free Relay in 23.12 seconds. Furthermore, Kopp swam the third leg of a winning 200 Medley Relay team that finished in a time of 1:45.17.
Against the Jackrabbits, Kopp won the 50 freestyle in 21.08 and anchored the winning 200 Medley Relay team with a time of 1:33.89. The senior placed second in the 100 free (47.61) and contributed a 47.27 split on a runner-up 400 Free Relay.
Ketterling had a strong two days in duals with UST and SDSU, winning six of her seven events. Against St. Thomas, she captured wins in the 200 IM (2:26.46), 100 butterfly (1:05.48) and swam on a winning 200 Medley Relay team (2:00.73). Against South Dakota State, the Oak Creek, Wis., native won the 200 butterfly (2:25.52), 100 butterfly (59.32), finished third in the 200 IM (2:14.90) and swam on a winning 200 Medley Relay team (1:48.20).
Molina-Fregenal shined against Southern Illinois placing first in the 3-meter and second in the 1-meter dive. In the 3-meter, the Madrid, Spain native scored a personal best 332.25 which earned him the top spot by almost 50 points. In the 1-meter, he compiled a runner-up score of 308.00.
For the second consecutive week, Christie outlasted her competition and swept the boards against Southern Illinois and Little Rock. The Ballwin, Mo., native record a 285.15 in the 1-meter and registered a 311.15 in the 3-meter, which not only won by more than 60 points, but broke her own school record in the process that she set the prior meet against McKendree.
Men’s Peak Swimmer of the Week
Zachary Kopp, South Dakota
Sr. | Otsego, Minn.
- Won five events and finished second twice over a two-day dual against St Thomas and South Dakota State
- Won three events against the Tommies, setting a school and pool record twice
- Won the 50 free in 23.13 and then reset the record with his 23.12 split to a leadoff winning 200 Free Relay
- Swam the third leg on the winning 200 Medley Relay
- Placed first the 50 free (21.08) and anchored the winning 200 Medley Relay against the Jackrabbits
- This is the second career peak performer accolade for Kopp
Also nominated: Spencer Wilson (Eastern Illinois), Adam Szcerba (Lindenwood), Carson Faley (Southern Indiana), Jack Ellison (South Dakota State), Amir Haviv (Omaha).
Women’s Peak Swimmer of the Week
Cassie Ketterling, South Dakota
Sr. | Oak Creek, Wis.
- Won six of her seven individual events against St. Thomas and South Dakota State
- Against the Tommies, won the 200 IM (2:26.46), 100 fly (1:05.48) and swam on the winning 200 Medley Relay
- Against the Jackrabbits, won the 200 fly (2:15.52), 100 fly (59.32), finished third in the 200 IM (2:14.90) and swam on the winning 200 Medley Relay
- This is the first career peak performer accolade for Ketterling
Also nominated: Sianne Downes (South Dakota State)
Men’s Peak Diver of the Week
David Molina-Fregenal, Lindenwood
So. | Madrid, Spain
- Placed first on the 1-meter and 3-meter dive
- Scored a personal best 332.25 in the 3-meter and compiled a score of 308.00 in the 1-meter
- This is the third career peak performer award for Molina-Fregenal
Also nominated: Spencer Fritze (South Dakota State), Ian Blackstock (Omaha).
Women’s Peak Diver of the Week
Elle Christie, Lindenwood
Jr. | Ballwin, Mo.
- Swept both boards against Southern Illinois and Little Rock
- Recorded a 285.15 in the 1-meter and registered a personal best and school record 311.15 in the 3-meter
- This is the fourth career peak performer honor for Christie
Also nominated: Stella Fairbanks (South Dakota),Aleni Stoakes (South Dakota State), Holly Bernardin (Omaha).
