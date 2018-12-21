South African Olympian Calvyn Justus Joins Trojan Swim Club

22-year-old Calyvn Justus just put his fastest SCM 100 freestyle to date, logging a 48.38 while competing at the KZNA Provincial Championships in Durban. A key factor contributing to his domestic gold was perhaps the fact that the 2016 Olympian has spent the last 6 weeks training with Trojan Swim Club under storied coach Dave Salo.

“Calvyn has spent the past 6 weeks training with Trojan Swim Club. At this time he is away for holidays and expects to return to training with Trojan Swim Club in January,” Salo confirmed to SwimSwam this week.

A prolific vlogger, Justus documented his experience as a first-time Olympian at the Rio Games. The former Seagulls swimmer was on the South African men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, along with Myles Brown, Sebastien Rousseau and Dylan Bosch, earning 10th place.

Justus was also a member of the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay at this year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, with South Africa finishing 6th. Individually, Justus placed 20th after heats of the men’s 100m free where notched a prelims time of 50.06.

Among those athletes representing Trojan Swim Club at both U.S. Summer and Winter Nationals this year were Maddie Wright, Haley Anderson, Mark Jurek, Conor Dwyer, Kyle Grissom, Carsten Vissering and Jesse Novak.