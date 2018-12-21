Winnington Earns QLD Championships Swimmer Of The Meet

2018 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2018 Queensland Championships wrapped up in Brisbane after a grueling 7 days of racing. At the end of it all, newly-minted World Junior Record holder in the men’s 200m freestyle, Elijah Winnington of Bond, took home the ‘Swimmer of the Meet’ title. 15-year-old Thomas Hauck of All Saints was also named ‘Age Group Swimmer of the Meet’.

Both men were in the pool on the final day, with Winnington taking home the 17-18 age group 100m freestyle title. Splitting 23.92/25.52, the Richard Scarce-trained athlete notched a winning time of 49.44 to mark the only racer in the final to go under 51 seconds.

Hauck, too, took home another gold on the last day of competition, winning the 15-year-old 200IM in a mark of 2:05.65. He wound up 3rd in the 100m fly this evening, notching 57.21, while James Bayliss and Thomas Nankervis took gold and silver in times of 56.05 and 56.67, respectively.

17-year-old World Championships finalist Kaylee McKeown raced just this morning, taking the top seeded effort in the 100m free in 56.24. In her absence, the final saw Rackley’s Kirrily Siebenhausen top the podium in 56.74.