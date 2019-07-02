Sophie Hansson Produces 2nd PB In As Many Days To Close Out Swedish C’ships

2019 SWEDISH SENIOR/JUNIOR/PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Swedish Championships concluded tonight, but not before Sophie Hansson produced another personal best-setting performance. Following up on her 1:07.53 100m breaststroke-winning effort form last night, the 20-year-old NC State standout took the women’s 100m free on for size tonight.

With national record holder and multi-Olympic medalist Sarah Sjostrom absent from the last 2 days of competition after firing off some monster performances to the tune of a 56.45 100m fly and 23.78 50m free, it was Hansson’s time to shine in the longer sprint free event. Hansson wound up taking gold in the 100m free in a time of 56.56, representing the only woman of the final to dip under the 57-second threshold.

Splitting 27.62/28.94, Hansson’s 56.56 outing here in Malmö sliced .11 off of her previous personal best mark of 56.67 notched just last month at the Mare Nostrum Tour stop in Canet. Both swims, along with her 56.82 AM effort here, represent her only performances under the 57-second threshold. Look for Hansson to represent Sweden in Gwangju at this year’s World Championships.

Additional notable winners tonight included Samuel Tornqvist, who took the men’s 200m IM by 2 seconds in a time of 2:02.26, just .23 off of his lifetime best in the event. Gustaf Dahlman was the men’s 200m free winner, topping the podium in 1:51.14.