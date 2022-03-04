SMU’s Colin Feehery Swims 3:41 in 400 IM to Crush Record at American SC Champs

2022 American Short Course Championships/Last Chance Meet

March 3-5, 2022

University of Texas, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results Not Yet Available

The American Short Course Championships are not a sanctioned USA Swimming national championship event, and in the last few years have reduced from their previous status as a high-level club/collegiate combo meet (Abbey Weitzeil once broke an American Record there) to primarily a Last Chance event for collegiate swimmers chasing NCAA qualifications.

It lived up to its stature for the latter on Thursday, though, when SMU junior Colin Feehery posted a 3:41.89 in the 400 IM. That crushed the SMU school record by more than two seconds and jumped him from 26th to 12th in the NCAA rankings this season, which locks him in for an NCAA Invite.

The old school record of 4:43.97 was set by Olympian and NCAA qualifier Jonathan Gomez; Feehery’s previous best time was a 3:44.20 from the AAC Championships in February.

With his teammate Caleb Rhodenbaugh currently ranked 20th in the NCAA in the 200 breaststroke, which puts him on the right side of the bubble with the Pac-12 Championships yet to swim that race, this would be the first year since 2010 where SMU men have sent multiple swimmers to the NCAA Championships. The program is in its third season under head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh, who previously sent multiple qualifiers to NCAAs each season at Missouri.

Pictures of Results:

Click images to enlarge