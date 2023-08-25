SMU Mustangs Release 2023-24 Swim & Dive Schedule

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

DALLAS (SMU) – First-year women’s head swimming coach Ozzie Quevedo and diving coach Darian Schmidt have released the 2023-24 swimming and diving schedule.

The Mustangs open the season at home on Oct. 6-7 with the always competitive, two-day SMU Classic, a tri-meet with Incarnate Word and Oklahoma Christian University (Oct. 14) and also host the University of Minnesota (Oct. 20-21), in the first half of the season. The annual community drawing SMU Invite follows accordingly on Nov. 16-18, with the women competing against Drury, Hawaii, Miami, Rice and Yale. Away events include a four-day trip to the U.S. Open in Greensboro, North Carolina (Nov. 29-Dec. 2).

The spring portion of the schedule opens with the Mustangs traveling to Knoxville for the Tennessee Diving Invite (Jan. 3-5). Immediately following, SMU will be hosting UNT, Rice and Tulane during a two-day meet (Jan. 19-20) and back-to-back road trips the weekend of Feb. 2 as the Mustangs travel to Texas A&M and then the University of Houston, respectively. To honor SMU’s senior class, Senior Day will be celebrated as the Mustangs host the University of Texas on Feb. 9.

Championship season begins at home on Feb. 22 as the Mustangs host the American Athletic Conference Championships for the fourth consecutive year, and continues with NCAA Zone Diving (March 11-16, location TBD) and the NCAA Championships in Athens, Georgia. (March 15-18).

Quevedo previously served as an assistant head coach for Florida State and Auburn, as well as various head coaching roles at the University of Alabama. A former swimmer and NCAA champion, he swam for Auburn and was a six-time All-American and five-time SEC champion.

Schmidt is the two-time AAC Coach of the Year and a former NCAA All-American. He is in his seventh season (2023-24) as the Mustangs’ head diving coach.