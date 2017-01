Sarah Sjöström erhält Preis aus den Händen ihres kleinen Bruders

This was the most beautiful moment of the swedish athletes gala! Of course I'm proud and happy to win the female athlete of the year award, but it's nothing compared with how proud I am of my little brother Linus(9y) who presented the award, and I couldn't stop crying when he made his beautiful speech. ❤️

