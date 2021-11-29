Siobhan Haughey on Sarah Sjostrom Telling her “You can break my world record”

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5
- Thursday, November 25th – Friday, November 26th
- 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
- ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More
- Live Results
- Teams Competing: Energy Standard, London Roar, LA Current, DC Trident
- Day 1 Start Lists
- Day 2 Start Lists
We sat down with Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey and head coach Tom Rushton after their dominating win in Match 5. Haughey described her prep work for the ISL playoffs as well as her thoughts on her new Asian and ISL record in the 200 free. She even recalled Sarah Sjostrom telling her that she (Haughey) could break Sjostrom’s world record in the 200 free.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.
„After all, I got plenty to spare!“ – Sarah Sjöström
That, my friends, would be the perfect comeback.
I can’t imagine cheering on someone and pushing them to break a WR i’ve established, that’s crazy, Sarah really is a class act and a great human being all around !
Siobhan had a great season, I can’t wait to watch her races in the final !
If I’ve quit the event completely? Of course I’d want someone to break it.
And then Ariarne Titmus will run her down next May.
Titmus also hasn’t been in the water since July and doesn’t plan on taking 2022 worlds seriously