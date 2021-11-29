Siobhan Haughey on Sarah Sjostrom Telling her “You can break my world record”

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5

We sat down with Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey and head coach Tom Rushton after their dominating win in Match 5. Haughey described her prep work for the ISL playoffs as well as her thoughts on her new Asian and ISL record in the 200 free. She even recalled Sarah Sjostrom telling her that she (Haughey) could break Sjostrom’s world record in the 200 free.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

