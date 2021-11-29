Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey on Sarah Sjostrom Telling her “You can break my world record”

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5

We sat down with Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey and head coach Tom Rushton after their dominating win in Match 5. Haughey described her prep work for the ISL playoffs as well as her thoughts on her new Asian and ISL record in the 200 free. She even recalled Sarah Sjostrom telling her that she (Haughey) could break Sjostrom’s world record in the 200 free.

Anonymoose
1 hour ago

„After all, I got plenty to spare!“ – Sarah Sjöström

Rando Embiggen
Reply to  Anonymoose
18 minutes ago

That, my friends, would be the perfect comeback.

CasualSwimmer
1 hour ago

I can’t imagine cheering on someone and pushing them to break a WR i’ve established, that’s crazy, Sarah really is a class act and a great human being all around !
Siobhan had a great season, I can’t wait to watch her races in the final !

Dude
Reply to  CasualSwimmer
52 minutes ago

If I’ve quit the event completely? Of course I’d want someone to break it.

Titmus every day all day
1 hour ago

And then Ariarne Titmus will run her down next May.

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  Titmus every day all day
33 minutes ago

Titmus also hasn’t been in the water since July and doesn’t plan on taking 2022 worlds seriously

