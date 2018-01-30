Sid Farber Posts 19.80 50 Free at Sprint Style Dual Meet

Denver vs Air Force

Saturday, January 27th

Schlessman Natatorium, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Denver – 242 Air Force – 80

Men

Denver – 227 Air Force – 89

Denver and Air Force faced off in a sprint style dual meet with a shootout 50s on Saturday, January 27th, at Schlessman Natatorium on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs. The meet featured the 200 medely relay, 200 free relay, 200 free, 500 free, and 200 IM, as well as a 3 round shootout for each of the stroke 50s. Denver won all but 1 event, and broke the pool record in all events but the 50s.

Denver’s men kicked off the meet with a speedy 200 medley relay, coming in less than 2 seconds off their best time this season. Sid Farber split a 19.32 to anchor the relay, touching in 1:28.57. That comes in not that far off their Summit League-leading 1:26.82, just 2 and a half weeks away from the conference meet.

Denver also posted impressive times in both the women’s and men’s 200 free relays. The women’s relay went 1:33.25 to come within 2 seconds of their season best of 1:31.40. Moreover, Morgan Wice-Roslin, who went 22.69, 22.83, and 22.93 in the 50 free shootout, only split 23.41 off a relay start. If we were to use her best flat-start time of the day instead, without factoring in a relay start, the relay would have been 1:32.53. The men’s team broke 1:20, fueled by great splits from all 4 members to touch the wall in 1:19.78. Sid Farber led off with a 19.85, followed by Cameron Auchinachie and Stephen Calkins at 20.08 each, and Anton Loncar anchored with a 19.77. Denver already has an ‘A’ cut in the men’s 200 free relay.

Elise Hart won the women’s 50 fly shootout, going a little faster every round. She started with a 24.68, then went 24.55, and won the shootout with a 24.45. In the men’s 50 fly, Steffen Mount won the 1st round, posting a 22.07. Stephen Calkins went on to win the final 2 rounds, posting times of 22.10 and 21.51 respectively.

Morgan McCormick went very consistent times to win the 50 back shootout, posting times of 25.58, 25.55, and 25.68 respectively. In the men’s shootout, Anton Loncar won the first round with a 22.63, then Cole McAnony took the 2nd round with a 22.39. Loncar came back and won the shootout with a 22.20 in the final round.

Bailey Andison won all 3 rounds of the 50 breast, going her fastest time in the 2nd round. Andison started with a 28.75, then posted a 28.45, followed by a 28.92 in the fianl round, just ahead of Courtney Laird (29.01). Cy Jager also won all 3 rounds of the men’s 50 breast shootout. Jager went 25.60 in the 1st round, 25.68 in the 2nd, and 25.37 in the final round to win the event.

As previously stated, Morgan Wice-Roslin won all 3 rounds, posting times of 22.83, 22.93, and 22.69 respectively. Her 22.69 was her fastest time of the season, and is the fastest time in the Summit League this season. Sid Farber won the 50 free shootout with a 19.80, which ties for his fastest time in a dual meet this season. In the 1st round, Steffen Mount won with a 20.33, followed closely by Farber at 20.36. Farber went 20.12 in the 2nd round.

Event Winners

WOMEN

MEN

Press Release – Denver:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The University of Denver men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs combined to win all but one event en-route to defeating Air Force in a sprint dual on Saturday at Schlessman Natatorium on the campus of Colorado College.

Denver’s women outscored Air Force 242-80, while the Pioneer men upended the Falcons 227-89.

In the non-sprint events, Denver opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay as the quartet of senior Morgan McCormick (Golden, Colo.), junior Bailey Andison (Smiths Falls, Ontario), senior Heidi Bradley (Victoria, B.C.) and junior Lauren Moden (Parker, Colo.) combined for a 1:41.70.

On the men’s side, senior Anton Loncar (Hillsboro, Ore.), freshman Cy Jager (Moscow, Idaho), sophomore Peter Webster (Odense, Denmark) and sophomore Sid Farber (Portland, Ore.) turned in a 1:28.57.

The relays were followed up by the 200 free. Sophomore Andi Johnston (Fort Collins, Colo.), freshman Aysia Leckie (Georgetown, Ontario) and senior Maddie Myers (Arvada, Colo.) swept the podium in the women’s race. Johnston touched the final wall in 1:50.14, Leckie clocked in at 1:51.82 and the reigning Summit League Women’s Swimmer of the Week Myers finished in 1:51.93.

Denver’s men also swept the podium with redshirt-freshman Stephen Calkins (Calgary, Alberta), sophomore Colin Gilbert (Kamloops, B.C.) and junior Kyle Ewoldt (Gilbert, Ariz.) taking the top three spots. Calkins took the top spot with a 1:36.40, Gilbert clocked in at 1:38.96 and Ewoldt was timed at 1:40.40.

After the sprint prelims, Myers, junior Annelyse Tullier (Dallas, Texas) and Johnston took the top three spots in the women’s 500 free. Myers won the event with a 4:54.88, ahead of Tullier’s 4:56.25 and Johnston’s 5:00.41.

Following the sprint semifinals, Gilbert and senior Alex Walton (Boulder, Colo.) took 1-2 in the men’s 500 free. Gilbert out-swam his teammate with a 4:31.64, a few seconds ahead of Walton’s 4:35.55 in the lone men’s distance race of the afternoon.

The sprint finals followed the men’s 500. Calkins earned Denver’s first sprint victory with his 21.51 in the men’s 50 fly. Webster finished behind the redshirt-freshman with a 21.72.

Denver swept the two 50 yard backstroke events with McCormick winning the women’s race in 25.68 and Loncar taking the men’s race with a 22.20. Moden finished second in the women’s 50 back with a 25.99.

Andison and junior Courtney Laird (Overland Park, Kan.) claimed the top two spots in the women’s 50 breast finals. The two-time All-American Andison won the race with a 28.92, followed closely behind Laird’s 29.01. Jager captured the men’s 50 breast in 25.37.

In the final two sprints of the night Denver combined for six spots of the top four of both freestyle events. Senior Morgan Wice-Roslin (Colorado Springs, Colo.) led a trio of DU women’s swimmers in the 50 free, taking the event tile with a 22.69. McCormick finished third in 23.32 and Moden clocked in at 23.44 to finish fourth.

On the men’s side, Farber out-swam Calkins for the event tile as the two sprinters finished in 19.80 and 20.27, respectively. Freshman Cameron Auchinachie (Binghamton, N.Y.) touched fourth in the 50 free finals with a 20.42.

Following the sprint finals, Myers claimed the women’s 200 IM with a 2:02.79 and Ewoldt took the men’s 200 IM with a 1:51.98.

The dual meet wrapped up with the 200 free relays. Denver’s freestyle sprinters combined to win both events. Moden, Wice-Roslin, McCormick and Bradley combined for a 1:33.25 on the women’s side, while Farber, Auchinachie, Calkins and Loncar won the men’s race in 1:19.78.

Outside of the sprint races, Denver’s times were good enough for pool records in every other event.

NCAA B Standards

Men’s 200 Free – Stephen Calkins – 1:36.40 – NCAA B Standard

Men’s 50 Free Semifinals – Sid Farber – 20.12 – NCAA B Standard

Men’s 50 Free Finals – Sid Farber – 19.80 – NCAA B Standard

Women’s 50 Free Prelims – Morgan Wice-Roslin – 22.83 – NCAA B Standard

Women’s 50 Free Semifinals – Morgan Wice-Roslin – 22.93 – NCAA B Standard

Women’s 50 Free Finals – Morgan Wice-Roslin – 22.69 – NCAA B Standard

Saturday’s Event Winners

Women’s 200 Medley Relay -McCormick, Andison, Bradley, Moden – 1:41.70

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Loncar, Jager, Webster, Farber – 1:28.57

Women’s 200 Free – Andi Johnston – 1:50.14

Men’s 200 Free – Stephen Calkins – 1:36.40

Women’s’ 50 Back Prelims – Morgan McCormick – 25.58

Men’s 50 Back Prelims – Anton Loncar – 22.63

Women’s 50 Breast Prelims – Bailey Andison – 28.75

Men’s 50 Breast Prelims – Cy Jager – 25.60

Women’s 50 Free Prelims – Morgan Wice-Roslin – 22.83

Women’s 500 Free – Maddie Myers – 4:54.88

Men’s 50 Fly Semifinals – Stephen Calkins – 22.10

Women’s 50 Back Semifinals – Morgan McCormick – 25.55

Women’s 50 Breast Semifinals – Bailey Andison – 28.45

Men’s 50 Breast Semifinals – Cy Jager – 25.68

Women’s 50 Free Semifinals – Morgan Wice-Roslin – 22.93

Men’s 50 Free Semifinals – Sid Farber – 20.12

Men’s 500 Free – Colin Gilbert – 4:31.64

Men’s 50 Fly Finals – Stephen Calkins – 21.51

Women’s 50 Back Finals – Morgan McCormic – 25.68

Men’s 50 Back Finals – Anton Loncar – 22.20

Women’s 50 Breast Finals – Bailey Andison – 28.92

Men’s 50 Breast Finals – Cy Jager – 25.37

Women’s 50 Free Finals – Morgan Wice-Roslin – 22.69

Men’s 50 Free Finals – Sid Farber – 19.80

Women’s 200 IM – Maddie Myers – 2:02.79

Men’s 200 IM – Kyle Ewoldt – 1:51.98

Women’s 200 Free Relay – Moden, Wice-Roslin, McCormick, Bradley – 1:33.25

Men’s 200 Free Relay – Farber, Auchinachie, Calkins, Loncar – 1:19.78

UP NEXT: Denver’s divers head to Air Force Feb. 2-3 (9 a.m. MT) before both swimming and diving programs head to the Summit League Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D. Feb. 14-17.

ALUMNI GIVING CHALLENGE

The University of Denver is holding an alumni giving challenge for the 2017-2018 season in an effort to increase student-athlete alumni participation in the Denver Athletics Annual Fund. The sport with the highest percentage of alumni participation will receive an additional $10,000 of support through the generosity of an anonymous donor. Alumni can make a gift online, by calling 303-871-2388 during normal business hours or by sending a check to:

Athletics Development Office

Attn: Kaley Rickert

2201 E. Asbury Avenue

Denver, CO 80208

Fans interested in making a donation to the women’s swimming and diving program can do so by clicking here. To make a donation to the men’s swimming and diving program, click here. Your contribution will make a direct impact on the success of YOUR Pioneers. Thank you in advance for your unwavering support of our student-athletes and their quest for excellence.

Press Release – Air Force:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Air Force men’s swimming and diving concluded their regular season competition on Saturday, Jan. 27, with a 227-89 loss against Denver in the annual Colorado Sprint Championship held at Colorado College’s Schlessman Natatorium. The unique format of this sprint elimination meet consists of three 50’s of each stroke being swam to eventually whittle the field down to the four fastest swimmers. Before, in between, and after each round, the 200 medley relay, 200 free, 500 free, 200 IM, and 200 free relay are also swam.

Opening the meet with the 200 medley relay, AFA `A’ placed third and was made up of Cole McAnany, Derek Brecht, Joey Gebhart and Michael Hannigan (1:30.38). AFA `B’ relay was fourth in a time of 1:32.58 (Daniel Keith, Zach Nelson, Jack Ayres, and Lars Knutson) and AFA `C’ relay was fifth in 1:35.91 (Ben Settle, Andrew Weiss, Kyle Bundesmann, and Thomas Durocher).

As far as determining the four fastest swimmers in each stroke, Steffen Mount held on for a third-place finish in the 50 butterfly (22.04) in his third and final round. The 50 backstroke finals contained McAnany (22.34) for second and Gebhart (22.92) rounding out the top four. Nelson earned second in the 50 breast in 26.01, Brendan Richichi was third in 26.34, and Brecht took a close fourth in 26.49. In the final round of the 50 freestyle, Mount was third in 20.31.

Scoring for the Falcons in the 200 free, Ben Brockman (1:41.36) was fourth, Garrett Glaudini (1:43.09) was fifth, and in sixth place was Erik Orr (1:44.44). Peter Lochmaier claimed third place in the 500 free (4:38.79) with Brockman in fourth (4:39.19) and Glaudini in sixth (4:41.18). In the final individual race of the night, Nelson (1:52.89), Kyle Bundesmann (1:53.18), and Lochmaier (1:56.05) took second, third, and sixth places in the 200 IM.

The Falcons ended the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle `A’ relay consisting of Mount, McAnany, Knutson, and Hannigan, missing a new school record by half a second (1:20.00). Placing fourth was AFA `B’ relay with Gebhart, Orr, Keith, and Ayers, who swam the race in 1:25.49.

“Despite the score, we competed really well today,” according to head coach Rob Clayton. “Denver is an outstanding team and with all the races tight, we came out on the short end today. Overall, it was a step forward for us. We need to work on racing details as we head into our taper and we will sharpen ourselves in preparation for WAC.”

The men will spend the next three weeks at home to prepare to defend their title for a third time at the 2018 Western Athletic Championships in Houston, Texas from February 21-24.