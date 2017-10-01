Shouts From The Stands: Mental Illness Awareness Week

SwimSwam welcomes reader submissions about all topics aquatic, and if it’s well-written and well-thought, we might just post it under our “Shouts from the Stands” series. We don’t necessarily endorse the content of the Shouts from the Stands posts, and the opinions remain those of their authors. If you have thoughts to share, please send [email protected]

This “Shouts from the Stands” submission comes from Cora Mack:

October 1-7, 2017 is Mental Illness Awareness week. Learning about mental health is an important first step. Millions of Americans, including adolescents, teens and young adults, are affected by some type of mental illness every year. Educate yourself on the facts. Recognize the common warning signs. Start the conversation. Learn what to say, what to do. Spread the word and educate others.

If you have a mental health condition, you’re not alone. Olympic athletes (Michael Phelps, Allison Schmidt), artists (Lady Gaga, Adele), business leaders (Steve Jobs, Elon Musk) and even members of the British royal family (Princess Diana, Prince Harry) have struggled with some form of mental health condition. We all experience emotional ups and downs from time to time caused by events in our lives. Mental health issues go beyond these emotional reactions and become something longer lasting. They are medical conditions that cause changesin how we think and feel and in our mood. They are not the result of personal weakness, lack of character or poor upbringing. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental condition, reach out and tell someone. Seek help. Get help.

It’s important to maintain awareness for mental illness and keep it in the forefront. Let’s come together to provide support for those affected by the disease. Let’s break down the stigma by showing compassion, this week and throughout the year.

