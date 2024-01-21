Should NCAA Meets Be Allowed to End In Ties?

This weekend, we saw an electric matchup between the #1 Arizona State and #2 California men as they faced off at Spieker Aquatics Complex for the Golden Bears’ senior day meet. 13 pool records later, the meet ended with the Sun Devils and Golden Bears tied at 150 points each. One of the greatest, if not the greatest, dual meet we’ve ever seen ended without a winner.
This isn’t the first dual meet that’s ended in a tie this season. There have been at least four other instances with perhaps the most notable one being the cross-Carolina border clash between the UNC and South Carolina women.
There’s been renewed attention this season on how to grow NCAA swimming. There have been six swim meets this year that have had over a thousand fans in attendance and teams have introduced DJs, super-finals, and 50 freestyles with fins as they try to find ways to reinvigorate college dual meets.
So, while we’re rethinking the way the NCAA does things, should college meets be allowed to end in ties?
Full disclosure, I am a sports fan from the United States. That means that I have a hard time with the notion of a tie in sports. I was raised watching leagues that aren’t satisfied with a tie. There always has to be a winner, even if extra time is needed to settle the score.
The way that NCAA swimming is currently set up, the score of a dual meet does not matter. Teams do not need to fight their way into the postseason; every team is guaranteed deck space at their respective conference meet. And from there, it’s the times of your swimmers that earns your school an invite to NCAA championships—not where you finished at conferences.
As a sport, swimming chooses its moments to care about ties. The fact that the pool is only so big necessitates the swim-off. If you tie for a specific place—usually 8th or 16th—that isn’t acceptable because we can’t cram another lane into the pool. So, you’ll swim-off for as many times as it takes to have either you or your opponent win.
But the sport doesn’t care if you tie for any other place. It also only cares about ties in prelims. There’s no problem if there’s two swimmers on the same step of the podium sharing the same trophy.
I don’t think this is inherently a problem. At its core, swimming is a sport about going fast and doing it at the right moment. If two swimmers tie for gold—like Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak in the 100 freestyle at the Rio Olympics—that speaks to the beauty of the sport rather than betraying a problem.
But in the collegiate context, points do matter. It’s a team that wins the national championship trophy. And those trophies matter. They matter to the swimmers, to the coaches (often in terms of a bonus), and to their school’s athletic departments. The wins matter, which means so do the points.
The current NCAA swimming handbook states in Section 11 that “The team accumulating the greatest number of points shall be declared the winner of the meet. If the final total number of points for each team is the same, the meet is declared a tie.”
NCAA gymnastics, another sport that walks the line between the individual and the team, operates this way too. At the 2014 NCAA Championships, Florida and Oklahoma tied. That result marked the first tie for the NCAA team championship title in league history. In gymnastics, ties aren’t broken for individual or team titles but are “for pretty much everything else,” according to the NCAA’s how-to guide for college gymnastics fans.
But back to swimming. As the NCAA swimming structure stands, there is not much of a reason to break ties, especially at dual meets. I don’t think switching to a head-to-head format is the answer (and neither do a lot of you). However, I do think that it’s worth reevaluating whether ties in points scoring are acceptable. The landscape of college sports is changing drastically, and swimming needs to adapt. We’ve seen teams rethink dual meets this season and it’s worth continuing that trend up the NCAA structure.
Maybe part of that is because then we get to the fun discussion about what the potential tiebreaker looks like. Maybe it’s because I am who I am and I get stuck on the idea of the ASU and Cal men hoisting the team trophy in March together. All season long there’s been a great debate about which team will prevail in Indianapolis and for me, it feels anticlimactic if it ends in a tie.
But then, maybe that’s just the beauty of our sport. Maybe the dual meet, which ultimately doesn’t count toward any standings for anything that matters, served its purpose, #1 vs #2, building that anticipation for bigger battles to come at Pac-12s and NCAAs.
Whoever has the faster 4×100 free relay wins, if that’s a tie then whoever has the faster 4×100 medley relay.
Each team selects 12 swimmers to swim a 12×50 relay that rolls over after the 12th swimmers and starts again with the 1st swimmers continuously until the race ends when one team gets lapped. This might take longer than the meet did but it would be intense behind the blocks and fun to watch.
Skins race for the coaches!
No one really cares who wins and loses duals meets anyways, so I’d be into just seeing something goofy to decide it.
Yeah someone Tweeted at us (rather nastily) that “dual meets don’t matter so why bother breaking the tie.” I rather prefer your approach: “dual meets don’t matter, so let’s do something ridiculous to break the tie.”
Ooooh 800 medley relay as tiebreaker!
Marchand 60 points
Kos and Kharun at least 100 combined
Schlicht, McDonald, Dolan, Sarkany at least 100 combined (underestimating here)
Kulow, Hill, Colson, Sammon, Matheson around 60 points combined (10-15 each)
Relays:
2 MED – Dolan or Kos (prob dolan if he’s healthy)/Marchand/Kharun/Kulow 3rd at worst
8 FRR – Marchand/Hill/Sammon/?? 2nd at worst (prob winning unless texas/cal pulls something out)
2 FRR – ASU’s worst relay Dolan/Kulow/?/? I’ll call it 5th
4 MED – Kos/Marchand/Kharun/Kulow probably winning
4 FRR – Dolan/Kulow/Kharun/Marchand 3rd at worst (prob losing to Cal/FL)
320 individual + 172 relay points (i tried to underestimate as much as I could) = 492 points
Cal isn’t getting anywhere near this losing… Read more »
A tie in a dual meet is completely insignificant. If you’re worried about making dual meets more exciting, work on any of the interesting ideas that have been listed here many times…but why should we care about ties when there is no reward for dual meet records in our sport?
it won’t be close at NCAAs though. ASU just raced 100% the day before at Stanford (Cal sandbagged vs Arizona the day before lol and almost all of ASU’s times vs Cal were slow than at Stanford). Not to mention Cal’s diving also saved them (can’t believe I just said that last part) but will only account for 10 points tops at NCAAs and that’s being generous. ASU would have won by 25 ish if diving was just omitted.
Not to mention, Matheson was nowhere to be found and he’s good for 15+ individual points and Dolan was horribly off. Yes, I understand Louser was gone too.
College wrestling also has the same team, but individual format. We have dual meets that don’t matter for anything and draw pretty well in several places (Iowa sold out its arena with 14,000+ for season tickets the last two years).
Wrestling had ties for a long time, they also had “criteria” to determine who won in dual meet advancement tournaments, but that also isn’t how we decide the champion at the conference or national level.
We brought back “criteria” for regular season duals about 15-20 years ago. We have 10 weights, so the first criteria is who won the most bouts. If Team A wins 6, that’s easy. Team A wins. If that’s 5-5, then you go to which… Read more »
From a narrative standpoint a tie was the perfect ending for the ASU-Cal dual meet.
Having grown up in Europe, where most of the sports I’ve watched growing up allowed a tie, the US’s weird “there must be a winner” attitude is alien to me. When two teams are equally matched, and that shows in the final score, they should be equally revarded (also, like, forcing overtime, as a consistent rule, will never work in football – the most popular sport in the world).
So the current rule about ties in the NCAA makes sense to me, especially because ties are an inherent part of swimming, the sport.
I kind of generally and inherently hate ties in swimming. I get it in some sports, like soccer, because by the nature of the broader construct of the sport I think it makes sense. There are teams in soccer, for example, that are wildly overmatched, and a strategy where they play for a tie is interesting.
In swimming, nobody is playing for a tie, it just kind of happens coincidentally. A tie is sort of “random,” which is why I don’t like it.
That being said…I do kind of love your first sentence, and I think it’s true. For what it builds for championship season, there is some big narrative value to a tie.
I though the best Duel in… Read more »
Races can end in Ties. Why not meets?
I actually think ties boost the rivalry in the long term
If swimming was football: 25 yard sprint for the meet
If swimming was soccer: A series of ‘plunge for distance’ competitions, whoever wins the most after 5 rounds wins the meet
If swimming was basketball: reswim the first half of the meet over and over until the tie was broken at the end of a half of the meet
If swimming was tennis: skins races
If swimming was hockey: 3×25 yard relays
If swimming was tennis: Head to head 50s, each worth a point, keep going until someone wins by 2.
If swimming was New York high school basketball, it would be decided in the worst way possible: https://www.golfdigest.com/story/craziest-tiebreaker-in-sports-history-will-affect-two-new-york-high-school-basketball-teams
If swimming was swimming: the two winners share the top of the podium.
Other sports have overtime, why not swimming
Fastest 50 freestylers from each school should be forced to swim a 1650 last one to bail takes the natty
Have you ever been at a meet that had a 2×250 relay, where two swimmers swim a 500 alternating 50s?
IMO that is by far the best event that is not included in regular swim meets but should be. Would LOVE to see this as a tiebreaker.
You liked ISL and all the gimmicks that came along with it!
I enjoyed the meet ending in a tie! I also loved that Durden last year didn’t wear suits vs asu but won NCAAs. What a mind game!